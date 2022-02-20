Austin Peay State University Softball defeats Florida Gulf Coast 2-1

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team received a gem of a pitching effort from Jordan Benefiel, Sunday, at the Florida Gulf Coast University Softball Complex, as the Govs defeated Florida Gulf Coast, 2-1, to closeout the invitation with three straight wins.

Benefiel, a sophomore right-hander, limited the Eagles to one run while scattering seven hits, walking one, and striking out seven, as she improved her record to 4-1 on the season.

Offensively the Govs (7-3) would strike first as Mea Clark hit her second home run of the season, with one out in the top of the second inning off FGCU (5-5) starter Ally Hulme.



The Eagles would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, 1-1, with a home run of their own, but it would be the Govs that would strike last.



In the top of the sixth inning, Bailey Shorter opened the inning with a single into right-center field, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and after a walk to Megan Hodum, moved to third on a walk to Lexi Osowski, bringing up Brooke Pfefferle with the bases loaded and no outs. Pfefferle would step up to the challenge with a deep fly ball to center field, scoring Shorter on a sacrifice fly with what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Florida Gulf Coast would threaten in both the sixth and seventh innings, getting runners into scoring position, but Benefiel and the Govs defense was up to the challenge, holding the Eagles off the scoreboard for the final two innings and sealing away the 2-1 victory.

Inside the Boxscore

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 4 0 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 7 0

W: BENEFIEL, Jordan (4-1) L: HULME, Ally (3-2)

The game-deciding sacrifice fly by Brooke Pfefferle was her third game-winning RBI of the season.

The four hits recorded by the APSU Govs were a season single-game low, with Kylie Campbell having two of those hits.

The Govs are now 2-1 all-time versus future ASUN Conference opponents all-time.

Austin Peay State University pitching has allowed one run or less in six of their 10 games played this season.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until next weekend, as they travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to play in the Alabama Birmingham Invite. Joining the Govs in the tournament field are IUPUI, North Alabama, and tournament host UAB.

For news and updates on everything APSU softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.