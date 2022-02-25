Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Closes Regular Season at Eastern Illinois Saturday

Austin Peay (11-16 | 7-10 OVC) at Eastern Illinois (5-25 | 3-14 OVC)

Saturday, February 26th, 2022 | 3:30pm CT

Charleston, IL | Lantz Arena

Clarksville, TN – In its regular-season finale, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team travels to Charleston, IL, for its second meeting of the season against Eastern Illinois Saturday, February 26th. The tip-off is at 3:30pm.

Series History

Series Record vs. Eastern Illinois: Austin Peay lead 37-20

Last Meeting: Feb. 14th, 2022 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 62, Eastern Illinois 54

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 11-16 and 7-10 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Govs have won four of their last six contests and are coming off a 68-64 overtime victory Thursday at SIU Edwardsville.

APSU has three averaging in double figures led by freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett at 12.5 points per game.

Heading To Evansville

With its win Thursday at SIUE, Austin Peay State University has clinched a spot in the OVC Tournament for the fifth straight season. With a win on Saturday, the APSU Govs can clinch the No.6 seed and will be the No.7 seed with a loss followed by a Tennessee Tech win.

Despite the outcome, APSU will be playing its first-round game of the OVC Tournament Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00pm.

Tough Matchup At EIU

The last nine games on the road at Eastern Illinois have been decided by single digits. The last five games at EIU have been decided by an average margin of 4.6 points.

Get Out The Brooms

APSU defeated EIU 62-54 at home earlier in the season and will look to sweep the Panthers in the regular season for the first time since 2017-18 campaign.

Stone-Carrawell Returning To Form

After missing five games midway through the season, redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell is returning to form for the APSU Govs, averaging 10.5 points in the last eight games.

On Thursday at SIU Edwardsville, Stone-Carrawell registered a career-high 24 points on 8-of-13 from the field.

The Man Doesn’t Miss

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks tenth in the OVC with a .513 field goal percentage.

Hutchins-Everett has shot over 50 percent from the field in nine of the last 12 games.

Silver Is Au-Some

Redshirt senior Tariq Silver in the past two games is averaging 15.0 points and shooting 43.8 percent from long distance. Silver has recorded seven straight games with at least one three-pointer.

20/20 Vision

The Govs are 6-2 this season when an Austin Peay State Universityplayer scores more than 20 points. APSU is 3-0 in games in which Silver scores 20 or more points.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

With the conclusion of the regular season, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team turns their attention towards the OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th. APSU will play its first-round game Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00pm at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.