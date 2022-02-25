Kathleen Evans creates Houser-Evans Student Service Scholarship Endowment for Austin Peay State University students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) staff member Kathleen Evans recently made a generous donation to establish the Houser-Evans Student Service Scholarship Endowment for APSU students. Evans established the Student Service Scholarship in 2002 as a way to reciprocate the meaningful experience of working with students. The scholarship provides funds to purchase textbooks at the APSU Bookstore.

[230left]“I have very humble beginnings, being the product of the welfare system and raised in public housing,” Evans said. “I am carrying on the legacy of my single mother, the late Georgiana Houser, who believed that it isn’t necessary to have a lot in order to give a little and help others who have less. Planting seeds of greatness means ‘paying it forward,’ reaching back and helping others reach their educational dreams. So, does this make me a philanthropist? Well, I guess it does!”



The scholarship also honors Evans’ mother-in-law, Geraldine Evans Prince.



To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time at APSU with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. The community service and campus involvement of the applicants will also be considered in selecting the recipients of the scholarship. Recipients may reapply for the scholarship each year.



“Kathleen is a shining example of our many dedicated, generous and talented faculty and staff members at Austin Peay,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “Her commitment to helping others with their education is inspiring, and we are grateful for this fund, which will assist some of our most deserving students.”

When she arrived at Austin Peay State University in January 1996, Evans only planned to remain at the university for a year or two. She has now worked for APSU for more than two decades.

“Austin Peay State University’s friendly campus atmosphere, along with its caring faculty and staff, create a spirit of giving and serving the community,” she said. “Universities like APSU stimulate growth when pouring into the lives of young people, and they continue to inspire by encouraging meaningful friendships among students of various races and backgrounds.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.