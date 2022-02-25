Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting February 26th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing intersection improvements on SR 76 and SR 112 consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm there will be grading operations, lane closures will be intermittent.

SR 12: Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor will utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

Grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily from 7:00am–5:00pm there will be bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

Cheatham County

SR 455: Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, there will be continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24: Emergency pothole repairs

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-24 from MM 32 to MM 36 for emergency pothole repairs.

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-24 between SR 171 OHB exit and Haywood Lane exit 57 for emergency pothole repairs.

I-40: Emergency Pothole Repair

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-40 from McCrory Lane exit 192 to SR 251 OHB exit 199 for emergency pothole repairs.

I-440: Emergency Pothole Repair

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be a ramp, lanes, and shoulder closure of I-440E at I-65 S for emergency pothole repairs.

I-24: The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes mm46.5 – 47

Nightly from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be nighttime partial ramp lane closures for extruded panel sigh installation.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51 – 53

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be multiple shoulder closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for traffic loops.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes, mm 48 – 48.5

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for traffic shift and construction activities.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51 – 53

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple, alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for concrete operations.

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue (mm 216-217)

Daily (including weekends), 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple, alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd. and Arlington Ave. for traffic loops.

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue

Nightly, (including weekends), from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be multiple shoulder closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for ITS work.



I-65: ITS Maintenance, mm 91.4

Nightly, 8:00pm until 5:00am from February 28th – March 1st, there will be three right lanes (of seven) closed on I-65 NB, two left lanes (of four) on the ramp from Briley/Ellington to I-65 NB, and rolling roadblocks to remove and replace DMS 6 north of Due West Avenue. There will also be a single left lane closure on I-65 SB. This is planned for Thursday night, with Sunday night as a back-up. There will be as outside shoulder closure on I-65 at MM 91.4



The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65 NB & SB (mm 96 – 97)

Febuary 28th & March 1st, there will be right lane closures on I-65 NB and SB to deliver and build truss. There will be a double right lane closure on I-65 SB, a single left lane closure on I-65 NB, and a rolling roadblock to set SB overhead truss. Then there will be a double right lane closure on I-65 NB, a single left lane closure on I-65 SB, and a rolling roadblock to set NB overhead truss.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24: The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) , mm 53- mm80

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Robertson County

I-65: Emergency Paving NB and SB

Daily from 8:00am–10:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-24: The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routs mm 19 – 20

Nightly, 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for extruded panel sigh installation.

I-65: Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am there will be Milling and Paving Operations in both North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramps to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. One ramp will be closed at a time. Ramp to be operational again the following morning.

