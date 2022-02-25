APSU Men’s Basketball beats SIU Edwardsville 68-64, Clinches OVC Tournament Berth

Edwardsville, IL – In a thrilling game that took five extra minutes to complete, the Austin Peay men’s basketball team defeated SIU Edwardsville 68-64 in overtime Thursday night to clinch a spot in the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference tournament in Evansville.

The Govs led by as many as 14 early in the second half before SIUE rallied back to take a four-point lead with 1:23 left to play. Down the stretch, Austin Peay forced three straight Cougar turnovers to tie the game at 55 heading into the first overtime. In the overtime period, APSU outscored SIUE 13-9 to secure the Govs third OVC road victory of the season.

Leading the way was redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Stone-Carrawell in 35 minutes was 3-of-7 from long distance to go along with three rebounds and a career-high six assists. It’s the third straight double-digit performance for Stone-Carrawell and the 15th this season.



Behind Stone-Carrawell with 15 points was redshirt senior Tariq Silver. Silver was 5-of-12 from the field with four three-pointers, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Silver was clutch for APSU in the extra session, scoring six points in overtime.



Rounding out the double-digit scoring was freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett with 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds. It was the fifth double-double of the season for Hutchins-Everett who was 5-of-11 from the field with four offensive rebounds, two assists, and two steals. The Orange, N.J., native now has a team-high 20 games scoring in double figures.



As a team, the Govs shot 43.6 percent from the field and was 11-of-25 from behind the three-point line. SIUE narrowly outrebounded APSU, 37-36 with the Cougars having 12 offensive rebounds to the Govs 11. Defensively, the Govs forced 21 turnovers Thursday night, scoring 24 points off of SIUE mistakes.

With the win, Austin Peay State University clinched a spot in the upcoming OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th in Evansville, IN. With one game remaining in the regular season the Govs can be either the No.6 or No. 7 seed. Overall, APSU is 11-16 with a 7-10 conference record.

How It Happened

First Half

Austin Peay State University and SIU Edwardsville combine to go 2-of-7 from the field to start as the Govs have a 3-2 lead early.

APSU goes on a three-minute scoring drought as SIUE embarks on a 6-0 run to take a 6-3 lead with 16:40 remaining.

SIUE makes three straight field goals to earn an 8-5 advantage at the 16-minute mark of the first half.

Calderon knocks down his first three of the night as the Govs take a 10-9 lead with 14:10 remaining.

Austin Peay State University makes three straight field goals and embark on a 7-0 run to gain a 12-9 advantage at the 13-minute mark.

SIUE misses six straight field goals and goes scoreless from the field for over four minutes.

The Govs and Cougars knotted at 12 with 11:23 remaining in the first half as APSU made three straight field goals while SIUE has made just one of its last seven.

A baseline drive by Caleb Stone-Carrawell tied the game at 14 at the halfway point of the first half.

Stone-Carrawell scores five of the next seven APSU Govs points as APSU leads 21-18 at the 6:51 mark.

Stone-Carrawell with 11 of the Govs 23 points as APSU holds a three-point lead with 3:20 remaining.

Silver knocks down a corner three-pointer as the Govs extend their lead to 28-20 with 2:20 left in the first half.

SIUE on a three-minute scoring drought as APSU extends the lead

Austin Peay State University goes on a 7-0 run to earn a double-digit lead with two minutes remaining.

SIU Edwardsville misses six straight field goals and goes scoreless for over four minutes during the APSU run

The Govs end the first half on a 13-2 run as SIUE misses its final seven field goals and goes scoreless from the field the final 5:25.

Halftime: Austin Peay 34, SIU Edwardsville 20

The APSU Govs shot 50 percent from the field and was 5-of-13 from behind the three-point line

Stone-Carrawell leads the Govs at the half with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field

Second Half

Austin Peay State University begins the second half with back-to-back turnovers and missed their first two field goals as SIU Edwardsville trims the lead down to 10 at the 17:20 mark.

SIUE goes scoreless for over 2:30 as APSU extends their lead to 38-24 with 15:30 remaining.



The Cougars knock down a three to highlight a 6-0 run and trim the APSU lead down to 38-30 with 14:00 remaining.



Govs on a four-minute scoring drought as SIUE sinks two free-throws to cut the APSU lead down to 38-33 with 12:10 left.



Stone-Carrawell with his third three-pointer of the game and APSU leads 44-35 at the halfway mark of the second half.



Hutchins-Everett converts an and-one to propel the Govs lead to 46-35 with 9:10 left

SIUE with no field goals for over four minutes as APSU extends its lead

SIUE hits back-to-back three-pointers as the Cougars trim the Govs lead down to 48-42 with 6:10 remaining.

Austin Peay State University goes scoreless from the field for over four minutes during the SIUE run

Silver connects on a deep three from the top of the key to stop the SIUE run and extend the lead to 51-44 with 4:45 left.

The Cougars make six straight field goals to gain a 54-51 lead with three minutes left in regulation.

SIU Edwardsville takes the lead thanks to an 18-3 run over four minutes and a 10-0 run in over two minutes

Austin Peay State University with four turnovers in a three-minute span as SIUE grabs a 55-51 lead with 1:23 left.

Back-to-back clutch defensive players from DJ Peavy and the Govs trail by two with a minute left.

Hutchins-Everett converts on an and-one to tie the game at 55 with 48 seconds remaining.

The Govs forced three straight turnovers and have the ball with 23.3 seconds left and the game tied at 55.

End of Regulation: Austin Peay 55, SIU Edwardsville 55

Overtime

APSU Govs go on a 5-0 run early in the overtime and take a 60-57 lead with 3:30 left.

Silver with back-to-back clutch three-pointers to give APSU a 63-57 lead with 2:32 left.

Stone-Carrawell knocks down a long jumper with 50.8 seconds left to propel the Govs to a 65-60 lead.

SIUE knocks down two free throws and trims the APSU lead down to three with 33.6 seconds remaining.

SIUE missed its final four shots as the Govs hold on for a road victory

Final: Austin Peay 68, SIU Edwardsville 64

APSU Notables

With the win, Austin Peay State University has clinched a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

APSU improves its record to 17-4 all-time against SIUE. The Govs have won 15 straight over SIUE.

Caleb Stone Carrawell scored a career-high 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Stone-Carrawell scored 11 of his 25 points in the first half. It’s the third straight double- digit performance for Stone-Carrawell and 15th this season. It’s Stone-Carrawell’s first career 20-point game.

Matched his career-high with six assists.

Silver with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field with four threes. It’s Silver’s second straight double-digit performance and 14th this season.

Hutchins-Everett with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Hutchins-Everett notched his 20th double-digit performance of the season.



Austin Peay State University is 6-2 this season when a player scores 20 or more points.



It’s the second overtime game the Govs have played this season with both coming against SIUE.



APSU is 2-0 in overtime games this season.



It’s the ninth game this season the Govs have knocked down double-digit three-pointers.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road to conclude the regular season Saturday, February 26th at Eastern Illinois. It will be the second meeting between Austin Peay State University and Eastern Illinois. The Govs won the previous meeting at home 62-54 on February 14th.

Box Score

Austin Peay 68, SIU Edwardsville 64

1 2 OT Total Austin Peay 34 21 13 68 SIU Edwardsville 20 35 9 64

Austin Peay Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 1* PAEZ 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 2 2 11 3* STONE-CARRAWELL 24 8-13 3-7 5-6 3 6 3 6 35 4* HUTCHINS-EVERET 10 5-11 0-2 0-3 10 2 4 4 36 24* COPELAND 8 3-8 2-4 0-0 6 1 3 2 39 55* SILVER 15 5-12 4-7 1-2 3 1 2T 1 39 0 WALKER 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 3 1 12 5 CALDERON 6 1-3 1-3 3-4 2 1 0 1 19 14 PEAVY 0 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 3 2 14 22 WOODARD 5 2-3 1-1 0-0 2 2 2 2 19 TM TEAM – – – 9 0 1 GAME PCT 43.6 44.0 52.9

SIU Edwardsville Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 1* PRUITT 4 1-6 0-3 2-3 6 0 4 3 24 4* WRIGHT 12 5-15 1-4 1-1 9 1 3 4 40 11* CARTER 21 7-13 2-5 5-5 2 5 2 5 44 21* DOSS JR. 8 4-7 0-1 0-0 2 0 1 1 24 55* WRIGHT 7 2-3 0-1 3-7 7 2 3 4 32 2 POLK 0 0-3 0-3 0-0 3 0 0 1 29 12 KURTAS 1 0-0 0-0 1-4 2 0 1 0 12 24 WILLIAMS 11 3-6 2-3 3-4 3 0 4T 2 19 TM TEAM – – – 3 0 1 GAME PCT 41.5 25.0 62.5

Team Comparison