Austin Peay State University Baseball hold Bowling Green scoreless in 9-0 win

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) starting pitcher Drew McIllwain showed why he was a Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, Saturday.

He tossed seven shutout innings in the Govs 9-0 victory against Bowling Green on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

McIllwain (1-0) first had to overcome a bit of trouble in the first two innings. Bowling Green left fielder Adam Fallon led off the game with a single but McIllwain stranded him on third base as Govs left fielder Jeremy Wagner caught a line drive to end the inning. Next inning, BGSU second baseman Nathan Rose led off with a double.



But it was then McIllwain entered lockdown mode, retiring the next 11 batters he faced. He would allow two-out doubles in the fifth and sixth innings but retired the next batter each time. McIllwain retired the Falcons in order in the seventh before handing the ball to reliever Tyler Delong who faced seven batters to close the game.



Austin Peay (4-2) provided McIllwain all the run support he would need in the bottom of the first inning. The Govs scored five times while sending all nine to the plate. First baseman John McDonald drove in the first run with a double followed by catcher Jack Alexander’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. Wagner supplied a two-out, two-run double to extend the lead before third baseman Michael Robinson capped the frame with a run-scoring single for the 5-0 lead they would not relinquish.

Wagner led the Govs offense with a 3-for-4, four RBI outing that included a two-run single in the seventh inning. McDonald had a pair of doubles in his 2-for-4 day while Alexander went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

McIllwain allowed four hits and Delong one hit in the five-hit shutout. The duo did not allow a walk to the 32 batters they faced and struck out six batters combined.

Bowling Green starter Owen Recker (0-2) lost after allowing seven runs on nine hits in three innings.

The Governor

Drew McIllwain dominated Saturday’s series-clinching win, holding Bowling Green to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and 0-for-10 in opportunities to advance a runner.

It was the third time he went 7.0 innings in an outing and the seven scoreless frames tied his longest scoreless start. He tossed seven scoreless in the Govs’ OVC tournament win against Morehead State, only surrendering a run after retiring a batter in the eighth inning.

APSU Notably

Shutout Setup. McIllwain and Delong combined for Austin Peay State University’s 151st shutout all time and first since March 15, 2019 against Tennessee Tech.

Wagner Winds Up. Left fielder Jeremy Wagner broke out with a career-best performance against the Falcons, Saturday. His 3-for-4, four RBI effort saw him post career bests in hits and RBI.

27 and counting. First baseman John McDonald wasted no time extending his reached safely streak to 27 games with a first-inning RBI double. He tacked on a second double in his next at-bat to go 2-for-4.

About APSU Baseball

Austin Peay State University and Bowling Green close their three-game series with a 1:00pm, Sunday game at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Box Score

Bowling Green 0, Austin Peay 9

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 Austin Peay 5 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 X 9 13 0

W: McILLWAIN, Drew (1-0) L: RECKER, Owen (0-2)