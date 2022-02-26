Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf falls to Murray State 5-4 at Battle of the Border Match Play

Hopkinsville, KY – In the first event of the spring season, the Austin Peay men’s golf team fell to rival Murray State 5-4 at the Battle of the Border Match Play Saturday.

Hosted by the Hopkinsville Country Club, the Govs earned four match-play victories over the Racers. Reece Brit started the day with a one-up victory over Murray State’s Tyler Abernathy. Brit earned the victory on the 19th hole to give APSU an early 1-0 lead.

Morgan Robinson followed up with a 4&3 victory over John Buchanan to propel the Govs to a 2-0 lead with seven matches left to play. The Racers won the next four matches to gain a 4-2 advantage prior to Micah Knisley winning 5&3 over Trey Lewis to trim the Murray State lead down to one.



The Racers secured the match victory in the next pairing as Kamaren Cunningham defeated Jordan Rodriguez in a close match 3&2. Rounding out the day, the Govs picked up their fourth and final match-play victory with Chase Korte claiming a 2&1 victory over Murray State’s Connor Coombs.

Results: Austin Peay vs. Murray State

Reece Brit defeated Tyler Abernathy (1UP)

Morgan Robinson defeated John Buchanan (4&3)

Tyler Powell defeated Garrett Whitfield (1UP)

Carson Holmes defeated Jay Fox (2&1)

Walker Beck defeated Logan Spurrier (2&1)

Quinn Eaton defeated Adam Van Raden (2&1)

Micah Knisley defeated Trey Lewis (5&3)

Kamaren Cunningham defeated Jordan Rodriguez (3&2)

Chase Korte defeated Connor Coombs (2&1)

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

Saturday’s match play was the first of five events for the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team during the spring season. APSU now sets their sights towards St. Simon Island, GA, for the Sea Palms Collegiate, March 4th-5th.