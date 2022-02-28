APSU This Week: Austin Peay State University planned events for Women’s Empowerment Week

Clarksville, TN – The second annual Women’s Empowerment Week at Austin Peay State University (APSU) will kick off with the Women’s Empowerment Celebration from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Monday, February 28th, 2022 at 416 College Street.

Here’s what else is happening during Women’s Empowerment Week (click on the links for more information about each event):

And there will be a clothes collection from 11:00am to 1:00pm Monday-Thursday in the MUC Lobby.

Also coming in March:

Betty Jo Wallace speaker series about the 19 th Amendment at 4:00pm on March 24th at 416 College Street.

Amendment at 4:00pm on March 24th at 416 College Street. Young Women’s Leadership Symposium, 8:30am-1:30pm in the MUC Ballroom.

Women’s Suffrage: “Let’s Talk About It,” March 31st and every month through September, at 416 College Street Presented by the American Library Association. More information to come.

Science on Tap to explore the science of ‘Jurassic Park’

When Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on March 1st, Dr. Catherine Haase, Dr. Kallina Dunkle, and Phil Roberson will explore the science portrayed in the 1993 movie “Jurassic Park.”

They’ll discuss inaccuracies in the movie and the common misconceptions that the movie spawned about dinosaurs. They’ll also talk about the creative liberties that filmmakers take to not always get the science right.



The three will speak at “Science in the Movies: Jurassic Park Edition” at 5:30pm Tuesday, March 1st, at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley on the second floor of Strawberry Alley Ale Works.



Science on Tap meets at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month, bringing together two great things: science and local brews. Science on Tap is hosted by Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The New Gallery presents ‘Listening: The Fourth String’

Listening: The Fourth String by visual artist Raheleh Filsoofi and musician Reza Filsoofi continues an engaging 2021-22 exhibition season at The New Gallery.

The exhibit runs through March 25th at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building at Austin Peay State University.

Several events accompany the exhibition, including:

A performance by Reza Filsoofi and Michael Hix will take place at noon on March 3rd in The New Gallery.

This exhibition will be open during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm-7:30pm on March 3rd.

A large Nowruz (Iranian New Year) Celebration will take place at 5:00pm on Saturday, March 19th, in the APSU Art + Design building. This event will include Iranian food and a musical performance by Reza Filsoofi, Raheleh Filsoofi, Charlie Gilbert, and Carlos Duran.

The exhibit and all events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available soon and can be found at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

This project is supported with funding from CECA, APSU, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and Vanderbilt University.

Hours for The New Gallery are 9:00am-4:00pm Monday-Friday, closed on weekends and holidays, and follows the university’s academic calendar.

For more information on this exhibition contact Dickins at *protected email* .

APSU 2022 World Film Festival continues

The APSU 2022 World Film Festival will continue each Monday (except during Spring Break) through March 21 with another film, all in Room 120 of the APSU Art + Design building. Here’s the remaining schedule:

5:00pm Monday, February 28th: “Rashomon” introduced by Dr. David Major.

5:00pm Monday, March 14th: “Once Upon Anatolia” introduced by Dr. Dzavid Dzanic.

5:00pm Monday, March 21st: “Hirak Rajar Deshe” introduced by Dr. Somaditya Banerjee.

For more information, email *protected email* .

