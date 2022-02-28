Hopkinsville Community College to hosts Bell Hooks on the Big Screen Event

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) plans to commemorate Women’s History Month, joining other community organizations in remembering the legacy of Hopkinsville native, Gloria Jean Watkins, known by her nom de plume bell hooks with the event bell hooks on the big screen.

According to HCC History Professor Dr. John Davis, the college will host a screening of hooks interviews and discussion each Tuesday in March at noon, with the exception of March 8th.

Each week’s video presentation will be followed by an audience discussion facilitated by HCC faculty. The screenings will be in Thomas L. Riley Hall in the Auditorium Building on the college campus from noon – 1:00pm each week. A light refreshment will be provided. COVID protocols will be observed, and attendees are asked to wear a mask.



The video and audience discussion series will review hooks life and legacy. Born in Hopkinsville, one of six children, hooks’ life work included lectures, writing and art on topics as varied as class, gender, systemic oppression, love, race, feminism, mass media and music, history and art.



The HCC series will touch on that array of hooks’ academic expertise and attendees will get to experience the renowned author and academic in her own voice.



“The chance to hear Dr. hooks articulate her research and thoughts and process that in a discussion forum gives us the chance to visit again with a giant in the field of feminism particularly,” noted Davis. The series is sponsored by HCC’s History Club, Religion & Philosophy Club, and the HCC Office of Student Engagement.

The series will cover the following topics:

March 1st – Remembering bell hooks and her enormous legacy; bell hooks and her critique of imperialist white supremacist heteropatriarchy.

– How Do We Define Feminist Liberation? March 22nd – bell hooks Speaks on Culture, Race and Healthy Self Esteem.

– bell hooks Speaks on Culture, Race and Healthy Self Esteem. March 29th – All About Love: New Visions – Spirituality, Love, Christianity, and Buddhism

Following each week’s video and discussion, a drawing will be held for a bell hooks book. Reservations can be made by calling 270.707.3825 or emailing Elana Stubbs at elana.stubbs@kctcs.edu. The community is welcome and invited to attend.

