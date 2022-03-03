APSU Men’s Basketball loses in First Round of OVC Tournament to Tennessee Tech, 78-51

Evansville, IL – A season-low shooting percentage of 30.1 percent was detrimental to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team Wednesday night, falling to Tennessee Tech 78-51 in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

The Govs shot a season-low 30.1 percent from the field against the Golden Eagles and was just 3-of-27 from behind the three-point line. Despite the low shooting percentage, the Govs had two score in double figures led by senior Elton Walker. Walker scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field with 10 of his 16 coming in the second half.



Walker also tallied six rebounds and was 2-of-3 from the free-throw line in 28 minutes. It was a season-high in points for the Miami, FL, native, earning his fourth double-digit performance of the season and 42nd of his career.



Rounding out the double-digit scoring for APSU was junior Cameron Copeland. Copeland had 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. It’s the 13th game this season Copeland has scored in double figures and the first game in which he has led the Govs in rebounds.

OVC Freshman of the Year Elijah Hutchins-Everett had eight points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field with five rebounds. Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell finished with seven points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field with one three-pointer. Stone-Carrawell also had five rebounds to go along with two assists in 26 minutes of action.

Off the bench the Govs got a steady contribution from junior Alec Woodard, scoring six points in 18 minutes. Woodard was 2-of-6 from the field and 2-of-5 from long distance. The junior guard had one rebound while matching his career-high with six assists.

Tennessee Tech held a narrow 43-42 edge in rebounding with the Govs registering 19 offensive rebounds to TTU’s 10. The Govs forced the Golden Eagles to commit 15 turnovers Wednesday night, scoring 18 points off of TTU mistakes.

The Golden Eagles controlled the paint against the Govs, earning 38 points in the paint to APSU’s 24. The season ends for Austin Peay State University, finishing with an overall record of 12-17 and 8-10 in conference play.

How It Happened

First Half

APSU starts 1-of-4 from the field as Tennessee Tech grabs a 5-2 lead at the 18-minute mark.

Hutchins-Everett with four of the first six points for the Govs as APSU takes a 6-5 lead at the 17:21 mark.

TTU begins the game 4-of-6 from the field and gains a 10-6 advantage with 16:12 remaining.

Govs have missed six straight field goals as the Golden Eagles jump out to a 12-6 lead with 15 minutes left in the first half.

Austin Peay State University embarks on a 7-0 run with four points from Stone-Carrawell as the Govs earn a 13-12 lead with 13:11 remaining.

Walker with four straight points on back-to-back jumpers to highlight a 11-0 run for the APSU Govs, taking a 17-12 lead near the halfway mark of the first half.

Tennessee Tech roars back, converting an and-one with regaining the lead at 18-17 with 9:57 left.

The Golden Eagles with an13-0 run to earn a 25-17 lead with 7:29 remaining.

APSU missed six straight field goals during the TTU run and went scoreless from the field for over five minutes.

Tennessee Tech knocks down a corner three and extends its lead to 30-17 at the six-minute mark of the first half.

TTU on a 18-0 run to earn the 13-point lead

Austin Peay State University trails 35-21 as TTU is on a 23-4 run with the Govs just two of their last 13 from the field.

The Golden Eagles with a 26-4 run over 10 minutes to lead 38-21 with 1:15 remaining

Walker knocks down a jumper to end the Govs scoring drought late in the first half.

Stone-Carrawell knocks down a three-pointer to end the half and trim the TTU lead down to 12

Halftime: Austin Peay 26, Tennessee Tech 38

Second Half

Copeland with a second-chance lay-up to trim the TTU lead down to 10 early in the second half.

APSU starts the half 2-of-6 from the field as the Golden Eagles extend their lead to 43-30 with 17:16 remaining.



Tennessee Tech starts the second half 2-of-4 from long distance and extends its lead to 48-30 with 15:42 left.



The Govs hold TTU scoreless for nearly three minutes as APSU trims its deficit down to 16



Austin Peay State University embarks on a 7-0 run with five points coming from Walker to trim the Golden Eagles lead down to 51-39 with 11:38 remaining.



Tennessee Tech with four turnovers in four minutes during the Govs run

Walker with six straight points for the Govs and it’s 57-43 with 8:45 remaining.

APSU is unable to cut into TTU’s lead as the Golden Eagles make five of their next seven field goals.

Tennessee Tech makes four of its next five field goals to widen its lead to 63-49 with 6:18 left.

At the final media timeout, APSU trails 68-51.

Austin Peay State University goes on a scoring drought of over four minutes as Tennessee Tech extends the lead to 73-51 with one-minute remaining.

The APSU Govs made one of their final 10 field goals while Tennessee Tech made five straight to end the game.

Final Score: Austin Peay 51, Tennessee Tech 78

APSU Notables

Walker scored a season-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Walker scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half.

It’s the fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season for Walker and 42nd of his career. Walker ends his collegiate career with 931 career points and 541 rebounds in 110 games played.

Copeland scored 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field while registering a team-high nine rebounds. It’s the 13th game this season Copeland has scored in double figures. It’s the first game Copeland has led the Govs in rebounding.

The Govs shot a season-low 30.1 percent from the field. The previous low was 31.4 percent at South Florida on December 14th.

Box Score

Tennessee Tech 78, Austin Peay 51

1 2 Total Tennessee Tech 38 40 78 Austin Peay 26 25 51

Tennessee Tech Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 1* WOOD 9 4-6 0-0 1-1 3 1 1 0 26 3* DAVIDSON 20 9-14 1-3 1-1 3 7 0 4 34 13* WHITE JR. 10 4-7 2-2 0-2 8 0 1 1 33 33* GOLDMAN 15 5-12 5-12 0-0 7 2 3 2 32 50* PETTWAY 13 6-8 0-0 1-3 6 1 2 4 25 4 CLAY 9 3-11 1-4 2-4 8 3 2 3 32 10 GETTELFINGER 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 11 QUEST 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 12 SYLLA 0 0-1 0-0 0-2 5 0 1 1 15 21 GILLIAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 TM TEAM – – – 2 0 0 GAME PCT 53.3 42.9 38.5

Austin Peay Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 1* PAEZ 2 1-6 0-3 0-0 5 0 3 0 24 3* STONE-CARRAWELL 7 3-11 1-4 0-0 5 2 1 1 26 4* HUTCHINS-EVERET 8 4-11 0-1 0-0 5 0 1 0 27 24* COPELAND 10 4-10 0-2 2-2 9 1 2 1 20 55* SILVER 2 1-8 0-5 0-0 2 1 2 2 22 0 WALKER 16 7-10 0-0 2-3 6 0 2 1 28 5 CALDERON 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 2 0 2 1 11 10 WARE 0 0-1 0-1 0-2 2 0 0 0 4 14 PEAVY 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 2 2 0 3 15 20 BATES 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 22 WOODARD 6 2-6 2-5 0-0 1 6 1 1 18 33 CLEMENTS 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 42 ROBERTS 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 1 1 TM TEAM – – – 1 0 1 GAME PCT 30.1 11.1 57.1

Team Comparison