Clarksville Police Department reports Fatality Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On March 2nd, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team responded to a two-vehicle crash at 1444 Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) in front of Autozone.

At 8:40pm, a driver in a Ford Transit van was on 41A (northbound) and was making a left turn from the continuous left turn lane into Autozone. A motorcycle struck the Ford Transit van on the driver’s side of the vehicle (a side-impact collision commonly referred to as a T-bone crash).

It appears that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at the time of the collision.



The motorcyclist was transported by medical personnel to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) where he was pronounced deceased.



The motorcyclist has been identified as 21-year-old Joshua Harris of Chapmansboro TN. The next of kin notifications have been made.



This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Burton, 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.