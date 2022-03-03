Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosts Critical Supply Drive for Ukraine

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is hosting a critical supply drive for police and medics in Ukraine.

Below is a list of items they need and a link to an Amazon wish list.

Supplies can be dropped off in the lobby of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 120 Commerce Street.

List

Bandages

Disinfectants

Surgical masks and gloves

Antiseptics

Disposable gloves

Baby wipes

Ammonia

Toiletries

Water purifiers

Trauma shears

Thermal blankets

Hemostatic bandage

Adhesive bandage (medical plaster)

Occlusion bandage (thoracic chest sticker)

Israeli bandage 6”

Israeli bandage 12”

Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT)

Combat gauze z-fold hemostatic

IFAK/LPAK kits

www.amazon.com/registries/custom/RRJOF5BE0ULP/guest-view

The supplies will be shipped. Mike Hall who is currently at the Ukrainian border. Mike was the former director of the Tennessee 10th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. Prior to the invasion, he was working in Ukraine as an advisor/trainer to local law enforcement.