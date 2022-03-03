APSU Softball hosts Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will open the home part of its 2022 regular season schedule this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as they play host to Bellarmine, Northern Illinois, and Northern Iowa.

The classic’s full schedule is as follows:

Friday

10:30am Bellarmine vs. Northern Iowa

1:00pm Bellarmine vs. Northern Illinois

3:30pm Northern Iowa vs. Austin Peay

6:00pm Northern Illinois vs. Austin Peay

Saturday

10:30am Bellarmine vs. Northern Illinois

1:00pm Northern Illinois vs. Austin Peay

3:30pm Northern Iowa vs. Austin Peay

6:00pm Northern Iowa vs. Bellarmine

Sunday

10:30am Northern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa

1:00pm Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay

This year’s classic is the second edition in three years under head coach Kassie Stanfill, with the 2021 classic being canceled due to the Ohio Valley Conference having to revamp the conference schedule due to COVID constraints.

Austin Peay State University has also hosted home tournaments in 2010 (Play It Again Sports Classic), 2011 (APSU Spring Classic), as well as the Ohio Valley Conference Softball Championship in 1994.

After the first three weeks of play, the Govs are led at the plate by Lexi Osowski, who enters this weekend batting .524, with five doubles, a triple, and a home run.

Three other Govs also enter this week’s action with .300+ averages, led by Megan Hodum (.395), Kylie Campbell (.394) and Brooke Pfefferle (.348).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the APSU Govs pitching corps with a 5-2 record, including a 1.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 innings of work.

Rounding out the Govs staff is Samantha Miener (3-3, 3.59 ERA, 12 K’s) and Harley Mullins (1-0, 4.90 ERA, six K’s).

Scouting the Opponents

Bellarmine

The Bellarmine Knights, of the ASUN Conference, enter the Governors Classic with a 6-10 overall record, after dropping a pair of mid-week games at UT Martin on Tuesday.

They are led at the plate by Grace Werner, who is batting .308, with seven runs scored. In the circle, Claire Lehmkuhler tops their pitching staff with a 3-5 record, with a 4.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched.

Northern Illinois

The Northern Illinois Huskies, of the Mid-America Conference, enter the Governors Classic with a 4-4 overall record, after going 3-1 last weekend at the Frost Classic in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with wins over Chattanooga, Butler, and Eastern Kentucky, while dropping a game to Southern Illinois.

They are led at the plate by Katie Keller, who is batting .519, with three doubles, a triple, and two home runs, while driving in 15. In the circle, Claire Norred has made five appearances, with a 2-2 record, 3.57 ERA, and nine strikeouts.

Northern Iowa

The Northern Iowa Panthers, of the Missouri Valley Conference, come in with a 3-7 overall record after defeating Lipscomb in a mid-week game to break a five-game losing streak.

They are led at the plate by Mya Dodge, who is batting .313, with two doubles, a triple and two home runs. In the circle, Samantha Heyer is 1-2, with a 1.42 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched.

In-between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 20-16 all-time in its home openers, including a 3-0 record under coach Kassie Stanfill.

The first game of the tournament for the Governors will be their 1,750 all-time.

Graduate shortstop Brooke Pfefferle needs two RBIs to move into 10th place all-time in program history.

Senior third baseman Lexi Osowski needs three RBIs to move into 10th place all-time in program history.



Graduate outfielder Bailey Shorter needs one double to move into 10th place all-time for career doubles.



Senior Emily Harkleroad needs two stolen bases to move into 10th place all-time in program history.

