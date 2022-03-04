Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball loses Two Matches at FAU Beach Burrow Bash

Boca Raton, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team opened its season at the FAU Beach Burrow Bash, where it dropped a 4-1 match to Palm Beach Atlantic and a 5-0 match to No. 12 Florida Atlantic, Friday, at the FAU Beach Volleyball Complex.

In the morning match, Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring picked up the lone point for Austin Peay (0-2) with a three-set win over Palm Beach Atlantic’s (2-0) Olivia Finckel and Bailey Mott in the No. 3 match.



The Sailfish knocked off the duo of Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart on the No. 4 line and Karli Graham and Elizabeth Wheat on the No. 5 line to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Palm Beach Atlantic then claimed the match with a two-set win over Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell in the No. 2 match.



Playing in the No. 1 position, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead also fell to the Sailfish before McInnis, who was making her Austin Peay debut, and Seyring picked up the Governors’ sole point.

In the second match of the day, the Governors fell to nationally-ranked Florida Atlantic (4-2). The Governors deployed the same lineup in the second match of the season-opening tournament but were unable to claim any points against the home-standing Owls.

The sophomore duo of Maggie Keenan and Janvier Buggs also played both extension matches for the Governors on the first day of the FAU Beach Burrow Bash and were unable to pick up any wins.

Results

Austin Peay 1, Palm Beach Atlantic 4

1. Jazz Schmidt/Lunden Evans (PBA) def. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead (APSU) 21-14, 21-18

2. Lyndzey Minter/Abby Devido (PBA) def. Brooke Moore/ Mikayla Powell (APSU) 21-12, 21-17

3. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring (APSU) def. Olivia Finckel/Bailey Myott (PBA) 21-13, 19-21, 15-13

4. Gabriella Aziz/Abigail Mason (PBA) def. Caroline Waite/Erin Eisenhart (APSU) 21-19, 21-15

5. Lorrayne Silva/Caroline Henderson (PBA) def. Karli Graham/Elizabeth Wheat (APSU) 23-21, 21-16

Ext. Julia Golichowski/Karla Cantero (PBABVB) def. Janvier Buggs/Maggie Keenan (APSU) 21-18, 21-15

Order of finish: 4, 5, 2, 1, 3

Austin Peay 0, #12 Florida Atlantic 5

1. Mackenzie Morris/Erica Brok (FAU) def. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead (APSU) 21-18, 21-13

2. Courtney Moon/Marketa Svozilova (FAU) def. Brooke Moore/ Mikayla Powell (APSU) 21-10, 21-10

3. Ellie Austin/Julie Honzovicova (FAU) def. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring (APSU) 21-10, 21-12

4. Maylin Bouffard/Christine Jarman (FAU) def. Caroline Waite/Erin Eisenhart (APSU) 21-5, 21-14

5. Mica Allison/Logan Mignerey (FAU) def. Karli Graham/Elizabeth Wheat (APSU) 21-18, 21-9

Ext. Abby Jackson/Alivia Orvieto (FAU) def. Janvier Buggs/Maggie Keenan (APSU) 21-10, 21-12

Order of finish: 4, 5, 3, 1, 2

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s beach volleyball team will wrap up the season-opening event on Saturday when they play a 7:00am CT match against UNC Wilmington and a 9:00am match against Florida Gulf Coast – who is receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Collegiate Beach Volleyball Poll.

After wrapping up play at the FAU Beach Burrow Bash, Austin Peay State University returns home to host the Governors Beach Challenge, March 11th-12th, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.