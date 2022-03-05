APSU Beach Volleyball drops two matches on last day of FAU Beach Burrow Bash

Boca Raton, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team wrapped up play at the FAU Beach Burrow Bash, dropping a 5-0 decision to UNC Wilmington and a 5-0 decision to Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday, at the FAU Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay (0-4) was unable to get on the board in its first match of the day against UNC Wilmington (5-3). But the Governors were able to salvage a win in the extension match, with Janvier Buggs and Jaida Clark picking up a three-set win over the Seahawks’ Maddy Folks and Grace Melnick.



In the second match of the day, the Governors were shut out by future ASUN Conference opponent Florida Gulf Coast (5-3), who is receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Collegiate Beach Volleyball Poll.



With its season-opening event in the books, Austin Peay returns home to host the Governors Beach Challenge, March 11th-12th, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex in Clarksville.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will start their home event with a 9:30am, Friday match against Carson-Newman before playing a 2:00pm, Friday match against Jacksonville State. The Governors then wrap up the home tournament with an 11:00am, Saturday match against Central Arkansas and a 3:30pm, Saturday match against Chattanooga.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Results

Austin Peay 0, UNC Wilmington 5

1. Mattie Johnson/Sadie Sharkey (UNCW) def. Marlayna Bullington /Kelsey Mead (APSU) 18-21, 21-13, 15-10

2. Ashley Thompson/Grace Sistrunk (UNCW) def. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell (APSU) 20-22, 21-14, 15-13

3. Ellie Bucci/Tessa Rogers (UNCW) def. Tegan Seyring/Demi McInnis (APSU) 25-23, 21-19

4. Holly Cornelius/Brianna Haggerty (UNCW) def. Erin Eisenhart/Karli Graham (APSU) 21-13, 21-12

5. Tyla Cutrie/Kaley Mclaughlin (UNCW) def. Caroline Waite/Maggie Keenan (APSU) 21-9, 21-17

Ext. Janvier Buggs/Jaida Clark (APSU) def. Maddy Folks/Grace Melnick (UNCW) 18-21, 21-11, 15-5

Austin Peay 0, Florida Gulf Coast 5

1. Maddison Parmelly/Kacie Johnson (FGCU) def. Marlayna Bullington /Kelsey Mead (APSU) 21-17, 14-21, 15-12

2. Carpenter, Jaci/Hamilton, Lexie (FGCU) def. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell (APSU) 21-11, 22-20

3. Burnham, Snowy/Rosales, Trinity (FGCU) def. Tegan Seyring/Demi McInnis (APSU) 12-21, 21-15, 15-8

4. Hansen, Emma/Luebbers, Kaitlyn (FGCU) def. Erin Eisenhart/Karli Graham (APSU) 21-15, 21-6

5. Beisner, Shelby/Richmond, Elizabeth (FGCU) def. Caroline Waite/Elizabeth Wheat (APSU) 21-13, 21-11

Ext. Vanliew, Cortney/Thompson, Mia (FGCU) def. Jaida Clark/Janvier Buggs (APSU) 21-13, 21-16