Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, March 8th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Our regular meeting scheduled for February 3rd, 2022 did not occur due to the weather.

The mayor does not have the authority to cancel and city council meeting, he asked us not to attend the scheduled meeting and he would reschedule due to a lack of quorum. I appreciate his leadership and putting our safety first.

We had a total of four meetings since my last newsletter trying to catch back up. I will write this one with an overview of some issues and include the links. If you would like additional information or have concerns, please let me know.



This month has been very disjointed, if I did not record votes or outcomes correctly, please accept my apology upfront, this letter is a labor of love but does take a lot of time to create. I would also happily accept any tips or tools that some people have



We have a special session scheduled for Tuesday, March 8th to select a replacement for Ashlee Evans Ward 11.

The Citizens that presented at our Meeting are:

Mr. Lane Mang – He is a Freshman at APSU and currently Clerks for Congressman Mark Green.

Please continue to communicate comments and concerns, they make a difference at all levels and we do pay attention. I would be very interested in your input regarding the selection of When advocating at the local level, contact all of the city council members.

I was not able to attend the Februiary 15th Special Session. My son is on Active Duty in the Navy, he was scheduled to return from extended sea duty and we had made plans to meet him when he arrived. I work very hard to attend scheduled meetings but this meeting was announced on short notice.

There are two areas that have opened surveys, it is an opportunity for citizens’ voices to be heard please take the time to complete them and share your opinions.

Community Input Tools

The survey contains questions about critical issues and opportunities facing the community that the Comprehensive Plan process should address.

Categories Include:

Future Growth and Land Use

Housing and Neighborhoods

Economic Development

Transportation and Mobility

Infrastructure and Utilities

Parks, Natural Resources, and the Environment

Comp Plan Questionare

Map Social

Welcome to the interactive mapping tool for the Clarksville – Montgomery County Comprehensive Plan 2045. This tool allows you to create your own map of Clarksville and Montgomery County, highlighting the issues and opportunities that you feel are affecting the region and may have an impact on the project.

In this exercise, you will be able to help identify locations for development or redevelopment, community assets, transportation improvements, and key destinations throughout our City and County. Give it a try and create your map!

Map Social

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance: First Reading

Recommend Approval Unless annotated

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

Passed and I voted YES unless Annotated

87-2021-22 The intersection of Ringgold Rd. & Ishee Dr. from R-1 to R-2

Acreage: 1.57 Ward: 3 Lots/Unit: 5/4 Population: 10

88-2021-22 The intersection of Forest St. & Church St. from R-3 to R-6

Acreage: .52 Ward: 6 Lots/Unit: 4 Population: 10

The builder indicated that he would make two entrances and a shared drive.

89-2021-22 Application of City of Clarksville – Mayor Joe Pitts, Agent. The intersection of Crossland Ave., and Richardson St. from R-3 to R-6

Acreage: .36 Ward: 6 Lots/Unit: 3 Population: 8

The mayor’s plan is to donate the property to Community Housing Development Organization to provide affordable housing for our community. The mayor indicated he would donate to – Wilma’s Hope which is a combination of First Presbyterian and the Mosaic Churches.

90-2021-22 The intersection of Glennwood Dr. & Maplemere Dr. from R-1 to R-6

RPC: Staf Disapproval / RPC Disapprova

Acreage: .11 Ward: 6 Lots/Unit: 1 Population: 1

This would be dividing a lot to add one home which is not in is adding a small home in the back of a neighborhood. This is inconsistent with the adopted Land Use Plan.

Failed I voted NO

Consent Agenda

All Items Passed and I voted YES unless Annotated

71 -2021-22 The intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. and Millsworth Dr. from C-5 /R-2 to R-4

Acreage: 18.32 CC Ward: 5 Lots/Unit: 218 Population: 588

I voted no at the Special Session Meeting on 22 Feb.

Statement of Use: There is a large sink hole and drainage issues on this property. I was informed that there will be a second entrance to this development.

72-2021-22 The intersection of Via Dr. and Garden Ter. from R-2 to R-6

Acreage: 2.14 CC Ward: 7 Lots/Unit: 6-8 Population: 24

Statement of Use: To develop a multi-family project

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Grassland area with a known sinkhole along the western boundary. Grading permit required due to known drainage issue. A preliminary grading plan has been provided to indicate how drainage issues will be improved to accommodate development.

They will be building on a known flood area.

I voted no at the Special Session Meeting on 22 Feb.

73-2021-22 The intersection of Professional Park Dr. and Stowe Ct. from O-1 to R-4

Acreage: 4.41 CC Ward: 12 Lots/Unit: 52 Population: 140

There is no congruency in this development. Newly developed area, we did not include a greenway connecting the neighborhoods to Civitan park. The developers and planning commission did not provide connectivity through the neighborhoods and additional entrances to include a road to ted crozier drive. The Main entrance is shared with the hospital, residents spoke against this.

I voted no at the Special Session Meeting on February 22nd.

75-2021-22 located at the northern terminus of Sycamore Dr. from R-2 to R-2D

Acreage: 3.05 CC Ward: 7 Lots/Unit: 2 Population: 5

76-2021-22 located at the intersection of Cedar Ct. and Herning Dr. from R-3 to R-4

Acreage: 0.78 CC Ward: 6 Lots/Unit: 9 Population: 24

I drove this road. It is very narrow and there were cars parked on the side of the road. They had one set of tires off the road and it was still very close for me to pass.

Cedar Ct at the top as you turn off Providence Blvd is very narrow and steep.

The area behind this development it is R-3

I would expect street department comments regarding the plan as we begin infilling this area

I voted no at the Special Session Meeting on February 22nd.

77-2021-22 located at the intersection of Needmore Rd. and Union Hall Rd. from R-1 to R-4

Acreage: 4.91 CC Ward: 11 Lots/Unit: 58 Population: 156

Indicated they would provide two entrances to the lots.

83-2021-22 The intersection of Woodmont Blvd. and Greenwood Ave. from C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District to C-2 General Commercial District

Acreage: 3.03 CC Ward: 6 Lots/Unit: 36 Population:

ORD 84-2021-22 The intersection of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. and Old Trenton Rd. from M-2 General Industrial District to C-2 General Commercial District

To allow for medical office.

79-2021-22 Amending the official code of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee relative to the adoption of an updated version of the International Fire Code Deferred

R 51-2021-22 A resolution approving appointments for the beer board, Common Design Review Board, Common Design Review Board, Community Action Agency Board, Designations Committee, Land Regulation Advisory Committee, Museum Board, Regional Historic Zoning Commission, Regional Planning Commission and Tree Board

I am appointed to the Tree Board.

74 -2021-22 located at the intersection of Liberty Pwky. and Delmar Dr. from R-2 to C-2.

Acreage: 0.96 CC Ward: 9 Lots/Unit: 11 Population: 29

Failed: I Voted No

Failed – I voted no at the Special Session Meeting on 22 Feb.

80-2021-22 Amending the operating and capital budgets for Fiscal Year 2022 for governmental funds (ORDINANCE 130-2021-22) to create and add additional funding for capital projects for a total of $27,512,500

That the following Amendment be made to add funds to the below projects:

40450003-4450-20504 Burt Cobb – Construction Services Increase $50,000

40450003-4450-19102 Cumberland Garage – Construction Services Increase $5,000,000

40450003-4450-20101 Frosty Morn – Construction Services Increase $2,300,000

40450003-4450-22102 Smith Trahern – Construction Services Increase $135,000

40450003-4450-15012 TDOT Multi-Modal – Construction Services Increase $25,000

40450003-4450-21211 Vista Lane Renovation Increase $2,500

That the following capital project be created and funded as follows:

40450003-4450-22103 New Parking Garage – Construction Services Increase $20,000,000

BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED that above funds will be provided from debt to be issued. The parking garage projects will be repaid by the Parking Fund.

This Ordinance failed. City Council members expressed concerns regarding how the Parking Garage would pay for the facility. In my last newsletter, I outlined my support for this project. The Event Center will open in less than 2 years, we must have parking in our downtown area.

Please reach out to the council members and share your thoughts and concerns.

Falied – I Voted Yes

New Business

All Items Passed and I voted YES unless Annotated

O-85-2021-22 Amending the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operating Budget for the Central Business Improvement District (CBID) Ordinance 120-2020-21

R-45-2021-22 Authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Between the City of Clarksville, Tennessee and the Clarksville Rotary Club

R-44-2021-22 Authorizing a request from Neighborhood & Community Services to amend its 2020-2024consolidated plan for the expenditure of $1,882,125 in Home Investments Partnership Program from the American Rescue Plan Act Of 2021 Funds

Postponed until Tuesday’s Special Council Meeting – Awaiting clarification of how the Administration Fees are subtracted.

O-81-2021-22 (First Reading) An Ordinance amending Title 5 of the Official City Code to delete sub-paragraphs (F) and (J) under section 5-311 Councilperson Butler

Failed due to a lack of second per the request of the person who submitted the amendment.

R-46-2021-22 A resolution repealing resolution 42-2021-22 (Authorizing the issuance of not to exceed $56,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of general obligation refunding and improvement bonds of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee; making provision for the issuance, sale, and payment of said bonds; establishing the terms thereof and the disposition of proceeds therefrom; and providing for the levy of taxes for the payment of debt service on the bond)

R-47-2021-22 initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not to exceed $52,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of general obligation bonds of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee

R-48-2021-22 a resolution authorizing the issuance of not to exceed $56,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of general obligation refunding and improvement bonds of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee; making provision for the issuance, sale and payment of said bonds; establishing the terms thereof and the disposition of proceeds therefrom; and providing for the levy of taxes for the payment of debt service on the bonds.

O-91-2021-22 An ordinance accepting the donation of certain real property from Hazelwood Development, a Tennessee General Partnership, to the City Of Clarksville for the purpose of a sewer pump station.

R-44-2021-22 Authorizing a request from Neighborhood & Community Services to amend its 2020-2024 consolidated plan for the expenditure of $1,882,125 in Home Investments Partnership Program from the American Rescue Plan Act Of 2021 Funds

Postponed to the March 8th Special Session

There were questions asked regarding the administrative fees. The concern is can each entity take 15% of the grant (total of 30%) for administrative fees or are they authorized to only take 15% total. We are waiting on the final review.