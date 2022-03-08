Clarksville Police Department reports Structure Fire Jack Miller Boulevard, Roadway Shutdown

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently out on Jack Miller Boulevard along with Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) for a structure fire in the area of 376 Jack Miller Boulevard.

At approximately 6:55am, CPD, CFR, and Montgomery County EMS received calls regarding an apartment on fire. Clarksville Fire Rescue is on scene and has extinguished the flames.

Jack Miller Boulevard is shut down between Outlaw Field Road and Audrea Lane. The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to avoid that area.



Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but CPD will defer all questions to the CFR PIO regarding the fire.



Once the roadway is back open, CPD will release an update, there is no other information available for release at this time.