Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold spring meeting March 18th

Clarksville, TN – On March 18th, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its spring meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. The board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session.

After a short recess, the full board will meet at 11:00am that Friday. The board will discuss several items, including the University’s initial steps in pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing and Publishing, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management, and a Master of Business Administration.



If the board approves pursuing these degrees, they would still need approval from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) – the region’s higher education accrediting body – before APSU could offer them to students.



To watch the meetings, visit this Zoom link and use the passcode 825088.

Meeting agendas and other materials will be posted at https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at clarkc@apsu.edu.