51.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 10, 2022
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold spring meeting March...
Education

Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold spring meeting March 18th

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – On March 18th, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its spring meetings throughout the day at 317 College Street on campus.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. The board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session. 

After a short recess, the full board will meet at 11:00am that Friday. The board will discuss several items, including the University’s initial steps in pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing and Publishing, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management, and a Master of Business Administration.
 
If the board approves pursuing these degrees, they would still need approval from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) – the region’s higher education accrediting body – before APSU could offer them to students.
 
To watch the meetings, visit this Zoom link and use the passcode 825088.

Meeting agendas and other materials will be posted at https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.  

For information on the meeting, contact the secretary to the board at clarkc@apsu.edu.       

Previous articleClarksville Police Department respond to Shooting at Lafayette Road, Raintree Drive, Juvenile Shot
Next articleAPSU Men’s Tennis match against North Alabama postponed
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online