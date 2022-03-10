APSU Men’s Tennis match against North Alabama postponed

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis has postponed its Saturday 2:00pm match against North Alabama due to inclement weather. The match will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Governors now turn their attention to a contest against McKendree, March 15th that begins at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts.

