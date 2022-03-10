51.6 F
APSU Men’s Tennis match against North Alabama postponed

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis has postponed its Saturday 2:00pm match against North Alabama due to inclement weather. The match will be rescheduled at a later date. 

The Governors now turn their attention to a contest against McKendree, March 15th that begins at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Austin Peay State University match against McKendree, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Twitter).

