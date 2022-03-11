Austin Peay State University Softball loses to Samford, Jacksonville State

Jacksonville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a pair of games to Samford and Jacksonville State, Thursday at University Field, on the opening day of the Jacksonville State Invite.

The Governors (12-9), who came into the day averaging five runs a contest were held to just four runs total on the day, scoring two runs in each game.

Samford 4, Austin Peay 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Samford 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 8 0 Austin Peay 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 8 2

W: McKenzie Newcomb (6-5) L: MIENER, Samantha (4-5)

Austin Peay needed just five pitches to get on the scoreboard against Samford (11-10), with Bailey Shorter driving her first home run of the season out over the fence in left-center field for a 1-0 lead.

Megan Hodum would follow the Shorter home run with a triple into the gap in right-center and score, to make it 2-0, on a sacrifice fly to deep left field by Lexi Osowski.

The score would remain that way until the top of the third, when the Bulldogs tied the game by scoring twice, on three hits and one APSU error.

The game’s deciding runs would be scored by Samford in the top of the seventh, with the Bulldogs scoring twice, coming on a two-out, two-run triple, making it 4-2.

The Govs tried to rally in the bottom of the inning, with Kendyl Weinzapfel leading the inning off with her second infield hit off the game, but the next three Govs went down in order.

Jacksonville State 7, Austin Peay 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 6 1 Jacksonville State 0 0 2 3 2 0 X 7 9 2

W: Sarah Currie (4-1) L: MULLINS, Harley (2-1)

The Govs and Gamecocks (12-8) would trade a pair of scoreless innings to open the contest, with JSU breaking the scoreless deadlock with a pair of runs in the third inning, followed by three more runs in the fourth, to go up 5-0.

The Govs would get on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth on Mea Clarks’ team-leading fifth home run of the season, but the Gamecocks answered back with two more runs in the bottom of the inning making it a six-run lead, 7-1.

Austin Peay added a final run in the seventh, with pinch-runner Raylon Roach scoring on a JSU error for the 7-2 final.

Inside the Boxscore

The lead-off home run by Bailey Shorter to begin the game versus Samford was the first by a Governors player since May 5th, 2018 (Kacy Acree vs. Tennessee State).

The lead-off home run was also the first home run to lead off an inning by a Gov since May 1st, 2021 (Emily Harkleroad vs. UT Martin, 7th inning).

Kendyl Weinzapfel extended her career-long consecutive game hit streak to eight straight games.



Morgan Zuege recorded a career-high five putouts versus Samford.



Raylon Roach has scored a run in three of her last four opportunities as a pinch-runner.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will conclude play in the Jacksonville State Invite on Friday, as they play the same two teams, starting with a noon contest versus Samford, followed by a 2:30pm, game versus Jacksonville State.

For more news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.