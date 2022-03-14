Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Injuries on Cunningham Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles at 111 Cunningham Lane.

At approximately 3:43pm, a van traveling East on Cunningham Lane was turning into the North Clarksville City Service Center, Clarksville Gas, and Water and turned in front of a Clarksville police officer traveling West on Cunningham Lane.

Preliminary investigation shows that the van failed to yield the right of way and both drivers were transported to Tennova Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.



Investigator Crosby with the CPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the crash.



There is no other information available at this time.