61 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 14, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Injuries on Cunningham Lane
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Injuries on Cunningham Lane

News Staff
By News Staff
Van involved in a traffic accident on Cunningham Lane.
Van involved in a traffic accident on Cunningham Lane.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working on a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles at 111 Cunningham Lane.

At approximately 3:43pm, a van traveling East on Cunningham Lane was turning into the North Clarksville City Service Center, Clarksville Gas, and Water and turned in front of a Clarksville police officer traveling West on Cunningham Lane.

Clarksville Police Car that struck a van that had turned in front of it on Cunningham Lane.
Clarksville Police Car that struck a van that had turned in front of it on Cunningham Lane.

Preliminary investigation shows that the van failed to yield the right of way and both drivers were transported to Tennova Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.
 
Investigator Crosby with the CPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the crash.
 
There is no other information available at this time.

Previous articleAPSU Baseball travels to Middle Tennessee, then hosts Evansville
Next articleAustin Peay State University Women’s Golf in Eight Place at Husky Invitational
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online