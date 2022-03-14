Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf in Eight Place at Husky Invitational

Sugar Land, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team sits in eighth place at the Husky Invitational, hosted by Houston Baptist, after posting a team score of 316 in both the first and second round at the Riverbend Country Club, Monday.

With 18 holes left to play, Tuesday, the Governors are four shots behind seventh-place Tarleton State and are two shots ahead of ninth-place Creighton. Houston Baptist leads the tournament with a team score of 605 at the par-72, 6,084-yard track.

“The course conditions were pretty rough today with the wind,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “We also had too many ‘big numbers’ as a team. We just need to work out some kinks and not have as many mental mistakes tomorrow.”



Graduate Riley Cooper led the Governors with a 13-over 157 and is currently tied for 24th after the first day of the Husky Invitational. Cooper carded a team-leading four birdies during her opening-round 79, before using just one birdie and 12 pars to post a 78 on her second 18 holes of the day.



Freshman Kaley Campbell fired the best round of the day for the Govs, recording two birdies and a dozen pars en route to a three-over 75 on the first 18 holes of the event. Campbell carded an 83 during the second round of the day but is still tied for 30th in the field with an aggregate score of 158.



Shelby Darnell opened Austin Peay’s first stroke-play event of the spring with an opening-round 83. The senior from Madisonville, Kentucky bounced back with a five-over 77 on her second 18 holes and is tied for 40th on the leaderboard after one day of competition.

Freshman Erica Scutt is tied for 48th at the Husky Invitational after recording an opening-round 79 and an 83 in her second round. Taylor Dedmen suffered a clerical scoring error to negate her first round, but rallied with a 78 in round two to count toward the Austin Peay score, helped by a trio of birdies in the round.

The Governors will be back in action for the third round of the Husky Invitational at the Riverbend Country Club with an 8:30am shotgun start, Tuesday. BirdieFire.com will have live scoring for the event.

