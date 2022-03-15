60.6 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Remains Found in Illinois Identified as Susan Lund

Susan Lund had been Missing since December 1992

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On March 11th, 2022, Sheriff Jeff Bullard Sr. from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Casey Avenue, Mount Vernon IL announced that the decapitated head found at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park in Illinois on January 27th, 1993 had been positively identified as Susan Lund.

Ms. Lund was reported as a Missing Person from her Clarksville residence in December 1992 by her husband, who is now deceased. Because the remains were located in Jefferson County IL, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency for the homicide investigation.

The Clarksville Police Department will be working in conjunction with JCSO regarding this case. There is no other information available for release at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
 
The point of contact is Detective Captain Bobby Wallace, 618.244.8004. The press release can be seen on the Jefferson County SO Facebook page dated March 11th, 2022. (https://www.facebook.com/jcso.il).
 
Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kilby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

