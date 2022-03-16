Austin Peay State University celebrates ROTC’s 50th year on Campus: 1st Lt. Cailah Blevins

Clarksville, TN – The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is celebrating its 50th year. To mark the occasion, each month we’ll share one story of a Governor’s Guard alumni or former leader. This month, we share the story of 1st Lt. Cailah Blevins.

Blevins graduated with a major in homeland security and a minor in military science in May 2019.

Since then, she has continued her military career and is in active duty as the squadron S4 in 2-17 Cavalry Regiment in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.



Blevins said her experiences at Austin Peay State University’s ROTC program as a cadet led to her success.



“I can positively say the military training my peers and I received at Austin Peay set us apart from other cadets and our peers once on active duty,” she said. “We had the advantage of having numerous opportunities to train on Fort Campbell and get the support that we needed, whether it was the terrain we needed or aircraft to fly on.”



Not only that, Blevins added that she had tremendous support during the program.

“We had several Green to Gold service members that joined the program,” she said. “They all graciously mentored us and provided wisdom and insight about what the Army would look like once we commissioned.

“Our cadre expected nothing less than to commission educated professionals to take on the new generation of the Army,” she added. “And that is who we are today.”

Blevins said being a cadet in the ROTC program was one of the best experiences she had at Austin Peay, along with being a President’s Emerging Leaders Program student.

“Both programs (ROTC and PELP) greatly enhanced and broadened my life and mind,” she said. “The different experiences enabled me to be a stronger world citizen and gain cultural fluency, which prepared me for future military assignments.

“I will forever be thankful for the support we received from the veterans and the friendships I made while in the program,” she added. “Not only did the program financially support me to obtain a degree, it provided other scholarships and the freedom to be a part of several other clubs and organizations.”

Blevins’ Military Biography

Blevins was born in Laramie, Wyoming, and grew up primarily in Clarksville, Tennessee. She joined Army ROTC at Austin Peay State University on August 25th, 2015. She received her Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security and a minor in military science.

She was commissioned into the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps on May 3rd, 2019. Blevins started her military career at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supporting Cadet Command from June 29th-September 3rd, 2019. Shortly after she attended Ordnance Basic Officer Leader Course in Fort Lee, Virginia, from September 8th, 2019-January 10th, 2020, she reported to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for her first assignment.

She served as the fuel platoon leader for the 227th Composite Supply Company, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, from January 25th, 2020-November 24th, 2021. Blevins was deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield. She facilitated uninterrupted fuel support in five locations throughout Kuwait, Syria, Lebanon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She currently serves as the squadron S4 in 2-17 Cavalry Regiment in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.

Her military education includes Leadership Development Advance Course, Ordnance Basic Officer Leader Course, and Air Assault School.

Blevins awards and decorations include the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, the Covenant Air Assault Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.