Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide on Forest Hills Drive

Clarksville, TN – On March 15th, 2022 at approximately 9:40pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in progress call in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive.

Upon arrival, a white male was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team have responded to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting.

At this time, it is believed that the victim and suspect are acquainted and this is not a random act. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made.



This is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kilby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.