Clarksville Police Department responds to Domestic Related Shooting, Kidnapping on Lafayette Road

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 9:44pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a Shots Fired call in the 500 block of Lafayette Road.

When the first responding officers arrived on Lafayette Road, they discovered a male with a gunshot wound. Witnesses stated a black male had taken a female hostage at gunpoint and forced her into a white Dodge Charger.

Additional officers were responding to the scene when the suspect’s vehicle was seen traveling north on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They pursued the vehicle to the 1200 block of Parkway Place.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop and the female jumped out of the car and was on the ground. When officers approached the vehicle, they discovered that the female had multiple gunshot wounds that appeared to be non-life-threatening. The suspect had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Both gunshot wound victims, the female from the car and the male from Lafayette Road were taken to Nashville by life-flight and their status is unknown at this time. CPD Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit have responded to process the scene.



This is a domestic-related incident and there is no further information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hughes, 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.