Customs House Museum to hold Children’s Health Fair April 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Healthy habits grow healthy humans. The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center explores more about health and wellness with a new children’s program – Ready, Set, KNOW: A Children’s Health Fair sponsored by Dr. Ramon Aquino & Debbie Aquino.

On April 2nd from 1:00pm–4:00pm, the Museum partners with Austin Peay State University students to host health fair booths with engaging activities covering many topics including fire safety, childhood obesity, and more. The booths are designed for children ages five and up and include fun giveaways for the kids and adults.

Additionally, areas throughout the Museum will offer several other fun and engaging ways to discover health and wellness including:

A Kid’s Clinic to pretend play – bring your child’s favorite doll to “examine!”

Have a Blast! Move more in a youth cardio blast mini-session to promote fitness. Children must wear closed-toe shoes to participate. Open to children ages five and up.

Make a Microbe, an arts & crafts activity that reminds your children to wash their hands.

Boogers & Burps, a series of entertaining videos from SciShow Kids that explore amazing things about the human body.

Firelime Offshore Grill food truck will also be set up at the Museum’s Courtyard from 12:00pm–4:00pm the day of the program.

Read, Set, KNOW: A Children’s Health Fair is on April 2nd from 1:00pm–4:00pm at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The program is free with Museum admission or membership. The program is open to all ages, but some activities are more appropriate for children ages five and up.

