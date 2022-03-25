Austin Peay State University Baseball loses at Belmont, 8-4

Nashville, TN – First baseman Ty DeLancey and center fielder TJ Foreman each hit home runs in the first three innings but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped its final Ohio Valley Conference opener to Belmont, 8-4, Friday afternoon at E.S. Rose Park.

Austin Peay (7-16, 0-1 OVC) got out to a quick start thanks to DeLancey and right fielder Gino Avros. Avros led off the game with a double down the right-field line. DeLancey followed with a one-out two-run home run to right center and APSU led 2-0.

Belmont (15-8, 1-0 OVC) would not let the lead last long with the first four Bruins batters recorded base hits. Center fielder Guy Lipscomb drove in the first run, catcher Jackson Campbell stole home as part of a successful double steal, and first baseman Brodey Heaton drove in the go-ahead run. Right fielder John Behrends would later add a two-out RBI single to extend the Belmont lead to 4-2.



After a scoreless second for both teams, Foreman would get APSU back within a run with his solo home run in the third. But Belmont designated hitter Tommy Crider countered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third, extending the Bruins lead to 6-3.



Austin Peay State University would have plenty of opportunities to chip away at the lead the rest of the way, putting men in scoring position in the fourth, fifth, eighth, and ninth innings, but only broke through once – scoring a run in the eighth. The Governors finished the day just 1-for-12 at the plate with a runner in scoring position.

Tyler Delong (1-1), making his first start as a Governor, went three innings and allowed six runs on seven hits to suffer his first loss. Peyton Jula would add four innings of relief, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four.

Belmont starter Joshua South (3-1) picked up his first career win against Austin Peay State University, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six. Closer Will Jenkins recorded the game’s final four outs to notch his season’s first save.

DeLancey led the APSU Govs offense with his 2-for-4, two-RBI effort. Foreman went 1-for-4 with an RBI and the Govs lone walk.

Lipscomb reached in each of his four plate appearances to lead Belmont, going 3-for-3 with an RBI, two stolen bases, and four runs scored. Third baseman Logan Jarvis and Crider each had two RBI.

Austin Peay State University and Belmont continue the three-game series with a Saturday contest at Rose Park. The first pitch is at 2:00pm.

Box Score

Austin Peay 4, Belmont 8