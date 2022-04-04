Austin Peay State University Baseball heads to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt

Clarksville, TN – After winning its first Ohio Valley Conference series of 2022, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team begins a four-game road trip when it meets nationally-ranked Vanderbilt in a Tuesday game at Hawkins Field. The game begins at 6:00pm.

The APSU Govs stunned visiting Southeast Missouri last weekend, claiming the first two games of the three-game OVC set. All three games of the weekend series were decided by one run with the Govs using late home runs to win Games 1 & 2 before the Redhawks claimed the finale. Vanderbilt looks to bounce back from a Southeastern Conference series sweep at the hands of in-state rival Tennessee last weekend.



Catcher Jack Alexander has led Austin Peay State University through the season’s first half, posting a .408 batting average with 15 doubles, four home runs, and 26 RBI. He ranks fourth among Division I catchers in batting average (37th overall). Outfielder Gino Avros, batting leadoff, owns a .322 batting average and 14 doubles this season and, along with Alexander, is ranked among Division I’s Top 10 in doubles.



Catcher/First baseman Dominic Keegan is batting .406 to lead Vanderbilt at the halfway point, with five home runs and a team-best 28 RBI. Right fielder Spencer Jones has a team-leading 11 doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI while batting .367 this season. Vanderbilt pitching has limited opponents to a .196 batting average this season while posting a 2.71 ERA that ranks second in Division I.

On The Mound

RHP Collin Loose vs. LHP Devin Futrell

Loose is slated to make his third-straight midweek start after starting the APSU Govs outings at Middle Tennessee and Evansville. He allowed four runs in the third inning of his start at Evansville, going 2.1 innings.

Futrell, a freshman, owns a 5-0 record and 2.08 ERA in five starts this season. He tossed a complete-game against Lipscomb, last Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out six.

Through The Lineup

Austin Peay State University catcher Jack Alexander extended his reached-safely streak to 25 games against Southeast Missouri. He was held without a hit in Game 2 of the series – it was only the third time this season he has been held without a hit and it ended his 12-game hitting streak.

John McDonald’s returned to the lineup for the first time in 23 games, Saturday, as the designated hitter and provided a game-winning grand slam in his return. He also extended his reached-safely streak to 37 games (16 in 2022) – the 5th longest streak at APSU since 1996. Next up is Ryan Kane’s 40-game reached safely streak during the 2006 season.

When McDonald suffered his injury on March 9th, Ty DeLancey took over at first base and has started the last 12 games. He is batting .300 (18-for-60) with 9 RBI since taking over at first base.

APSU second baseman Jonah Beamon notched his seventh multi-hit outing of 2022 in the Southeast Missouri finale, hitting his third home run as part of a 2-for-4 outing that ended a 6-game hitless streak.

Freshman TJ Rogers stepped in for Beamon at second base twice last week. He posted his first collegiate RBI at Evansville, last Tuesday.

Shortstop John Bolton has a hit in 5 of his last 7 games, including three multi-hit outings. He is batting .320 (8-25) during the 7-game stretch, bumping his average up 17 points.

Third baseman Michael Robinson is battling a cool stretch that has seen him bat .208 (5-24) over the last 6 games. After going hitless in the Southeast Missouri opener, he went 3-for-8 in the final 2 games and hit his 2nd home run of 2022 in the finale.

Freshman Nathan Barksdale started in center field against Southeast Missouri, Sunday after TJ Foreman missed the game for precautionary reasons. It was the third start for Barksdale, who is seeking his first collegiate hit (12 AB).

Gino Avros saw his 8-game hit streak halted in Sunday’s SEMO finale after opening the series with back-to-back 2-hit outings. Still, he is batting .317 (13-41) in 9 games since March 19 with 8 RBI and 4 doubles.

Harrison Brown has started 7 consecutive games, including 4-straight in right field. He is batting .269 (7-26) as a starter but went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and 2 home runs in Sunday’s series finale – his first collegiate multi-homer game.

Follow The APSU Govs

Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt is available on ESPN+ with Kevin Ingram and Andrew Harris on the call. Fans wishing to follow along more discreetly may visit PeayStats.com for live scoring through the series or get important game updates on Twitter by following @GovsBSB.