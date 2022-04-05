Clarksville City Councilperson Brian Zacharias’ Ward 1 Newsletter, April 5th, 2022

March 31st Executive Session

The Clarksville City Council met on Thursday to hear about the ordinances and resolutions that we will have to vote on next week. None of the zoning cases are in Ward 1, but I have some thoughts on a couple of the rezoning ordinances.

100-2021-22 – Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Needmore Rd. & E. Boy Scout Road from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-6. Single Family Residential.

101-2021-22 – Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville on property located at the intersection of Ford St. & Carpenter St. from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District.

Both of these ordinances are in areas where I have consistently voted against rezoning applications that would bring additional density. Ordinance 100-2021-22 would allow for additional medium-density housing on E. Boy Scout Road. It is interesting to note that this particular parcel was part of a different zoning application that came to the city council in November and passed the second reading in December, despite heavy opposition from the other residents on the road.

This part of the property was rezoned from AG to R-1 in December and now the developer is trying asking to go from R-1 to R-6, a zoning designation that is meant for high-density residential development. I am opposed to the development on Needmore and its feeder roads until the planned road improvements are complete.

Ordinance 101-2021-2 is a bit different. While the R-6 zoning designation is an infill zoning designation, the number of people it puts in an area is very similar to the number of people that would live in an area zoned R-3. Though I normally vote against rezoning applications that bring additional density to this area in particular, the difference between the number of residents in an R-3 and an R-6 zoned area is negligible.

In addition to the zoning cases, the city council is also being presented with a new budget ordinance after the last one failed over concerns about the funding of a new parking garage downtown. The new budget ordinance includes funding for much-needed repairs to the existing garage, as well as funding for repairs for other city-owned property.

You can view the entire agenda from last week’s meeting using the button below.