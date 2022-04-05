Nashville Sounds get walk-off win over Durham Bulls on Opening Day Thriller, 5-4

Nashville, TN – Opening Day at First Horizon Park came to a dramatic end when Corey Ray sent the Sounds to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Durham Bulls. Ray’s one-out infield single in the bottom of the ninth scored Jamie Westbrook with the winning run in front of 6,136 fans.

After Nashville took a 4-2 lead into the top of the ninth inning, Durham fought back with a pair of runs to even the game at 4-4.

Westbrook started the bottom of the ninth with a sharp single to center. Brice Turang drew a walk and Mario Feliciano loaded the bases when he drew a one-out walk. With a drawn-in infield, Ray hit a smash at first baseman Jonathan Aranda. After a momentary bobble, Aranda’s throw to home plate was late as Westbrook scored the winning run.

Making his first career start on Opening Day, Ethan Small took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before allowing a leadoff single to Durham’s Jim Haley. By that top of the fifth, the Sounds were busy building a 3-0 lead.



Jon Singleton started the scoring with a bang when he launched a solo home run to deep right-center field in the bottom of the second. With two outs in the home half of the fourth, Westbrook sparked a rally with a base hit up the middle. Shortstop Brice Turang followed with a run-scoring triple to the gap in right-center and scored on a wild pitch just moments later to give Nashville a 3-0 lead.



Small went on to allow a pair of runs on two hits in the top of the fifth inning. A Nashville error helped prolong the inning for Durham and led to two unearned runs. The southpaw struck out six in 4 1/3 innings and got a no-decision.



The bullpen quartet of Connor Sadzeck, Hobie Harris, Trevor Kelly and Angel Perdomo combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings before Durham plated the two runs in the ninth.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s win improved the Sounds’ Opening Day record to 20-24 all-time. They are now 14-10 all-time in season openers in Nashville.

First baseman Jon Singleton hit the first home run of the season for Nashville with a solo in the second inning. It was Singleton’s first career Opening Day home run.

Ethan Small made the first Opening Day start of his career tonight (4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). The six strikeouts are the most in his Triple-A career.

Tonight’s win marked the second time in ballpark history the Sounds have walked off in a home opener. At First Horizon Park’s inaugural game on April 17th, 2015, Nashville walked off on Colorado Springs, 3-2, in 10 innings.

