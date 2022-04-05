Nashville Sounds release Tentative Opening Day Roster

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Brewers, announced today its tentative Opening Day roster for the 2022 season. The Sounds open the campaign tonight, Tuesday, April 5th against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at First Horizon Park at 6:35pm.

Manager Rick Sweet, who led the Sounds to a 70-58 mark last year, returns to lead a staff that consists of pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, hitting coach Al LeBoeuf, coach Ned Yost IV, development coach Sean Isaac, athletic trainer Jeff Paxson, assistant athletic trainer Myles Fish and strength and conditioning coach Andrew Emmick.

The tentative Opening Day roster is highlighted by five players on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Milwaukee prospects, 17 players with Major League experience and 18 players who spent time with Nashville in 2021.



Players on the Sounds roster currently listed by MLB Pipeline in the Brewers Top 30 prospects include shortstop Brice Turang (No. 4), left-handed pitcher Ethan Small (No. 7), catcher Mario Feliciano (No. 21), and right-handed pitchers Alec Bettinger (No. 23) and Dylan File (No. 25).



Small and fellow left-hander Rex Brothers bring local flavor to the squad. Small, the 2019 SEC Pitcher of the Year out of Mississippi State University, was born in Lexington, Tennessee and resides in nearby Spring Hill. Brothers, a Major League veteran, was born in Murfreesboro and attended Shelbyville High School before starring at Lipscomb University.



In addition to Brothers, other pitchers with Major League experience include Trevor Kelley, Josh Lindblom, Angel Perdomo, and Connor Sadzeck. All aside from Kelley pitched for the Sounds in 2021.

Position players with Major League experience include catchers Feliciano and Brian Navarreto, infielders Mark Mathias, Jon Singleton, and Tyler White, and outfielders Abraham Almonte, David Dahl, Jonathan Davis, Dustin Peterson, and Corey Ray.

A slew of returners litter the roster, including 2021 Team MVP Weston Wilson, Team USA Silver Medalist Jamie Westbrook, and Triple-A East postseason All-Star Team member Luke Barker. Other players that spent time with Nashville in 2021 include pitchers Zack Brown, Thomas Jankins, and Peter Strzelecki.

Newcomers to the Nashville roster include pitchers Jason Alexander, Caleb Boushley, Moises Gomez, Matt Hardy, Hobie Harris, and J.T. Hintzen. Position players include catcher Brett Sullivan, infielder Andruw Monasterio and 2015 First Round Draft Pick (13th overall), outfielder Garrett Whitley.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

