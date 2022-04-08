Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf tied for Seventh at Jan Weaver Invitational

Calloway County, KY – After shooting a five-over 77 on the first 18 holes, Shelby Darnell is tied for seventh place and leads the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, which sits in sixth place with a team score of 320 at the Jan Weaver Invitational, hosted by Murray State, at Miller Memorial Golf Course, Friday.

Scheduled to be a three-round, 54-hole event, the Jan Weaver Invitational was reduced to a two-round, 36-hole tournament due to inclement weather. The final 18 holes will be played Saturday, with an 8:30am shotgun start.



Darnell used a pair of birdies to post her team-leading 77 and will start the final round of the event just four shots back of the tournament leader, Samford’s Sophie Membrino. Taylor Dedmen was just a shot behind Darnell, carding a six-over 78 in her opening round.



“Shelby and Taylor were able to stay in the right mindset despite the terrible weather,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “Other than a couple of bad putts, they played very consistently.

“Everyone gave their all out there though, and as a coach, that is all I can ask for. We are hoping for better weather and better rounds tomorrow. We just have to work on keeping our minds right and our eye on the prize.”

Erica Scutt is tied for 24th after the first 18 holes at the par-72, 6,024-yard track. The freshman from Alpharetta, Georgia, used 10 pars to post a nine-over 81 in her first round. Graduate Riley Cooper carded the final round that counted towards the Austin Peay team score and used a birdie on her final hole to shoot an 84 and finish the first round tied for 42nd.

Freshman Kaley Campbell rounded out the APSU Govs’ lineup and shot an 89 in her opening round, she is tied for 58th in the tournament field.

Competing as an individual, redshirt sophomore Payton Elkins shot a ten-over 82 and is tied for 29th in the field after 18 holes. Freshman Maggie Glass also competed as an individual and shot an 86 on her first 18 holes, finishing the day tied for 47th.

Austin Peay State University finished the opening round of the Jan Weaver Invitational 11 shots behind tournament-leader Samford. The Governors are also seven shots behind fourth-place Belmont and just a single shot behind fifth-place Murray State while holding a two-shot lead over seventh-place North Dakota.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team wraps up the regular season at the Jan Weaver Invitational, Saturday, before turning their attention towards the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship, April 17th-19th, at the Fighting Joe course at The Shoals on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.