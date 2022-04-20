Clarksville Association of REALTORS® to hold Motorcycle Ride, Block Party for SOS Foundation

Clarksville, TN – Spreading Our Support Foundation (SOS), Clarksville Association of REALTORS’® (CAR) nonprofit organization, is hosting a Motorcycle Ride and Block Party fundraiser for the SOS Foundation.

The Motorcycle Ride will begin at Appleton Harley-Davidson at 10:00am on 2501 Ashland City Road, US-41 ALT, Clarksville, TN. 37043.

The ride will take a scenic trip along Highway 12, through Ashland City, and back to Clarksville. The duration of the ride is estimated at 2 hours.



The Block Party will begin at 12:00pm at Clarksville Association of REALTORS® on 115 Center Pointe Drive Clarksville, TN. 37040. This event is open to all ages and will be packed full of family fun activities including Pony Pals petting Zoo, face painting, live bands, and bounce houses! Other attractions include a silent auction, craft vendors, and a bake sale!



“This block party was something we did several years ago and had a blast planning,” said Melanie Lacassee, 2022 SOS President of Clarksville Association of REALTORS®. “We are excited to bring it back and invite our community out to enjoy a family fun day all while raising money for a great cause!”



SOS funds are raised through various fundraising initiatives such as this event, and Handbags for Hope. Last year SOS was able to give approximately $145,000 in grants to various organizations in our community.

To see more event details and learn more about SOS, visit www.spreadingoursupport.com

The Clarksville Association of Realtors has over 1,200 active Realtors members and 85 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of RealtorsÒ also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors.

SOS offers down payment assistance grants quarterly, as well as annual grant donation. To apply for either grant, visit www.spreadingoursupport.com/apply.