Clarksville Police Department conducts Multi-Jurisdictional Tabletop Exercise

Clarksville, TN – On April 14th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) collaborated with the Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) and other local agencies to conduct a CMCSS Active Shooter Tabletop Exercise.

The tabletop exercise, a discussion-based event, was designed to bring first responders from different agencies within Montgomery County together to discuss their role and response to a particular emergency situation.

The exercise was held on the third floor of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Fortera Stadium on Henry Street.

Facilitators divided the participants into six groups that consisted of a representative from each entity and worked through the specific scenario. The goal and plan were to prepare for a possible real-world situation and identify potential issues while in a controlled environment.

First responders regularly meet with the school district to discuss current trends and challenges and coordinate needs. It is important to provide opportunities to review real-world scenarios that allow for feedback in an open forum. Interagency collaboration with security stakeholders is essential to ensure a safe school environment.

The Active Shooter Tabletop Exercise involved the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), Austin Peay State University Emergency Management and Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR), Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Montgomery County Volunteer Fire, Fire Dispatch, Montgomery County Dispatch (E911), Tennova Healthcare and the Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS).