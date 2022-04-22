APSU Softball is on the road this weekend to play Eastern Illinois

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team travels to Eastern Illinois this weekend to take on the Panthers in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

The Govs (21-20, 8-9 OVC), who sit in sixth place in the league standings two games ahead of the Panthers (21-23, 6-11 OVC), open this weekend’s action with a Saturday 1:00pm doubleheader followed by a single game on Sunday at 1:00pm.

Heading into the OVC road series against the Panthers, APSU is led at the plate by third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters the matchup with a .449 batting average, including 12 doubles, two triples, and 11 home runs to go with 35 runs scored and 36 RBI.



Three other Govs also enter the weekend batting over .300 this season, led by designated player Kylie Campbell (.342, 3 HR, 19 RBI), shortstop Brooke Pfefferle (.333, 5 HR, 31 RBI), and outfielder Megan Hodum (.313, 33 runs, 9 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the APSU Govs pitching corps with a 10-7 record, including a 2.92 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 117.2 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 6-5, with a 4.25 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched and Samantha Miener at 5-8, with a 4.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 58 innings.



The Panthers are led offensively by Hannah Cravens (.350, 13 HR, 42 RBI), Jaylen Prichard (.333, 1 HR, 18 RBI) and Megan Burton (.315, 8 HR, 30 RBI).



Alexa Rehmeier tops the EIU pitchers, with a 10-7 record, including a 3.76 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 82 innings of work.

Inside the Lines

Austin Peay State University coach Kassie Stanfill needs one win to tie former coach Tara McCoy (1999-04) for second-place all-time in career APSU wins, with 93.

Lexi Osowski needs three hits to move into a tie with Amanda Travis (1996-99) for the sixth-most in program history, with 184.

Brooke Pfefferle’s next game appearance will be the 207th of her career, moving her alone into second place all-time for career games played at APSU.

Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field this Wednesday afternoon to play host to Murray State for an OVC mid-week doubleheader.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.