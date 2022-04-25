APSU This Week: Last day of Spring Classes, Study Day and Finals

Clarksville, TN – The last day of spring classes at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is on Wednesday, April 27th, followed by Study Day on Thursday, April 28th. Finals begin on Friday, April 29th.

Finals wrap up next week, and commencement is on Friday, May 6th.

End-of-term celebration at Newton center

The Newton Military Family Resource Center will host an end-of-term celebration on Wednesday, April 27th from 11:00am-1:00pm, at the center, 426 College Street.

The celebration is open to all students and will have free food, drinks, and fun.

Second Annual Native Plant Sale

Anyone with a green thumb can take home a piece of the Austin Peay State University campus during the APSU Grounds Department’s Second Annual Native Plant Sale.

Nearly 1,000 individual native plants are currently for sale, with 50 species of perennials, grasses, trees, and shrubs available for under $15.00. All plants were grown at APSU, and individuals can see what’s available or make a purchase through this website. The sale, which only accepts online orders, supports Austin Peay State University’s Arboretum Fund of Excellence to help maintain and expand the campus arboretum.

Anyone who purchases a native plant through the website above will be able to pick up their order on Friday, April 29th from 9:00am-4:00pm, or on Saturday, April 30th from 9:00am-noon, on the APSU campus, at the corner of Eighth Street and Farris Street.

APSU Art + Design celebrates student work with annual juried exhibition

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design will celebrate the end of the 2021-22 academic year with the 54th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition in The New Gallery runs through April 27th.

The exhibition will culminate with a reception and awards ceremony on April 27th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. All are invited to attend the free ceremony.

The exhibition showcases the best artwork produced by students during the past year and allows students to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.



The department will announce jury award winners – along with CECA Purchase Award and Summer Research Award recipients – at the April 27th awards ceremony at 5:30pm.



For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at *protected email* .

