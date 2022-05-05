Austin Peay State University’s Govs Give online giving campaign a Smashing Success

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently raised $497,158 during the University’s sixth annual Govs Give campaign, making this the most successful year to date for the online giving event.

This amount is nearly $40,000 more than the amount raised in 2021. Throughout the first five years of the campaign, APSU raised over $1 million for student success. In just the last two years of Govs Give, the total amount raised was $956,094.

Nearly 549 APSU alumni and friends made 601 gifts from 10:00am on April 19th to 7:27pm on April 20th. The time period of 1 day, 9 hours, and 27 minutes honors Austin Peay State University’s founding year, 1927.



The number of new donors for Govs Give 2022 was 84. The average amount for gifts made during the campaign was over $800.00.



This year, many faculty and staff members made contributions to Govs Give as part of their participation in the SHAPE Campaign, the University’s first-ever giving initiative designed specifically for them. The SHAPE Campaign celebrates how faculty and staff use their gifts and talents to shape all areas of Austin Peay State University.

APSU faculty and staff contributed $22,375.33 during Govs Give 2022.



“We want to recognize the committee members of the SHAPE Campaign for encouraging their colleagues to get involved in the SHAPE Campaign as well as Govs Give,” Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “Each year, Govs Give continues to be a vital source of funding for our University. We are proud to further the mission, vision and values of Austin Peay through this successful online giving event.”



The theme for Govs Give 2022 was “Govs Together” in celebration of all of the achievements that are possible for Austin Peay when we work together as a united campus community of faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends.



“The gifts we have received from our community during Govs Give 2022 will enable us to address some of the greatest needs of our faculty and students,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Through their giving spirit, our supporters have demonstrated what it means to be ‘Govs Together’ and we sincerely thank them for their commitment to enhancing the Austin Peay experience.”



Funds collected during Govs Give will benefit the APSU colleges’ Funds of Excellence, athletics, Student Affairs and student success initiatives. These innovation funds will allow deans and directors in academic and student areas to provide students with scholarships, updated facilities and hands-on learning opportunities.

During Govs Give 2022, any gift of $250.00 or less received a matching amount that was designated to the donor’s area of choice. For example, a $5.00 gift became $10.00, a $250.00 gift became $500.00 and a $500 gift became $750.00. Generous Govs Give Champions in every area contributed to the funds for matching gifts, while many companies in the area tripled their employees’ donations through the employee match program. This year, 21% of donors took full advantage of the $250.00 match.

To learn more about the SHAPE Campaign, visit alumni.apsu.edu/shape. To learn more about APSU fundraising initiatives, contact University Advancement at 931.221.7127 or advancement@apsu.edu.