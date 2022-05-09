75.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, May 9, 2022
101st Airborne Division Rakkasans perform Maintenance during Division Training Density

Cpl. Nickoles Gilbert, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with E Forward Support Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), helps with repairs on a military vehicle. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)
101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYRakkasanFort Knox, KY – Wheeled vehicle mechanics with E Forward Support Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), perform repairs on a military vehicle during the Division Training Density on Fort Knox, KY, May 7th, 2022.

Spc. Maruh Massaquoi, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with E Forward Support Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), works to repair a military vehicle during the Division Training Density. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)
The purpose of this training is to execute a decentralized division training density from dispersed field environments in order to enhance readiness, while stressing communications and sustainment systems across extended distances.


Soldiers with E Forward Support Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) work together to repair a military vehicle during the Division Training Density. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)
