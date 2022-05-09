101st Airborne Division Rakkasans perform Maintenance during Division Training Density

Fort Knox, KY – Wheeled vehicle mechanics with E Forward Support Company, 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), perform repairs on a military vehicle during the Division Training Density on Fort Knox, KY, May 7th, 2022.

The purpose of this training is to execute a decentralized division training density from dispersed field environments in order to enhance readiness, while stressing communications and sustainment systems across extended distances.