CMCSS not including TCAP Scores in Students’ Spring 2022 Grades

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) will not include the TCAP state standardized test results as part of students’ final grades this school year. CMCSS updated the District grading policy in 2015 to align with T.C.A. § 49-1-617.

District policy states that students’ TCAP scores will not be included in their final spring semester grades if the TCAP scores are not received by the District at least five instructional days before the end of the academic year.



As CMCSS nears the end of the school year and finalizes student grades, the raw scores were not received within the last five instructional days and will not be included.



As a reminder, the last half-day of school is Wednesday, May 25th.