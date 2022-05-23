Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 23rd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 23rd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Twix is an adult male Staffordshire Terrier. He is up to date on vaccinations and already neutered so he can go home the same day! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Sushi is a sweet young male Domestic Shorthair. He is litter trained, neutered, current on all vaccinations and he can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Hilde is a female medium-sized, demure middle-aged Domestic Shorthair. Hilde is an absolute sweetheart. She is vaccinated, spayed and litter trained. She can be shy at first but eventually comes around to cozy up next to you on the couch.

She has been around other cats and dogs but prefers to be the only pet in the home. She needs a home with lots of love and patience to help her become her best self.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Carter & Cooper are adorable 4-month-old sweet little guys. They are a little shy with people initially but will quickly be your best friend! They are fully vaccinated, litter trained, FELV/FIV tested, dewormed, on flea and tick products, and neutered. They can be adopted separately or together, they will do fine either way!

They can be found through the Cat Adoption Team. (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Lee is a very sweet 2-year-old white Heeler mix. She is a little shy at first but once she warms up she is fine with other dogs, cats and especially loves playing with puppies. She is up to date on all vaccinations and is supposedly spayed but the rescue will confirm and make sure she is before she leaves for her new home.

Come meet Lee through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Domino is a silly, loveable 4-year-old male Hound mix. He is current on all vaccinations, neutered, and housetrained. He will be good with other dogs and children.

Domino’s favorite pastimes are rolling around in the grass, taking naps, and spending time either running around with other dogs or being with his people.



He is very food motivated so training will be so easy. He also loves taking showers! He does have a tough time on hardwood floors so lots of area rugs would be needed and very helpful or carpeting.



Domino can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shamrock is an adorable, lively 13-week-old English Lab mix. He is very smart and a quick learner ( as most Labs are) and while he loves playing he does have a laid-back mode as well. He is dog door trained and almost house trained so he will need continued work with that as well as continuing learning basic commands. He is very motivated with food which makes training easy!

Shamrock also walks nicely on a harness. He is up to date on all vaccinations and will be neutered at the rescue’s vet when age-appropriate. Remember, puppies need structure, routines, and schedules to become successful dogs! It’s roughly a 15-year (or thereabout) commitment.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931/217/1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Mr. Bob is a 7-8-year-old little guy. His owner sadly passed away and Mr. Bob is currently looking for his new forever family. He is crate trained, neutered, shots updated and housetrained. He does take a bit to warm up but he walks nicely on a leash and seems to prefer men at first but once he is comfortable he will be fine. He would prefer to be the only pet and a quieter home where he gets all the love and attention would be ideal.

To meet this guy please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or ww.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Enzoe is a gorgeous fluffy 10-week-old kitten. His favorite pastime is playing and tumbling around with his brother and sisters. He would love a home where he can play hard and sleep hard with his humans or another kitty. Since he is so young another cat buddy would be ideal. He’s current on vaccinations, litter trained, and neutered. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Money Penny is a younger Cattle Dog/Chihuahua mix. She is friendly, playful, smart, independent, and loves attention. She is good with other dogs, children and seems to ignore cats. She is house trained, fully vetted, spayed and has shots updated. She does very well in the car.

Rescue is willing to drive up to 3 hours one way for a meet and greet with this sweet girl and out-of-state adoptions will be considered! Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com