Marsha Blackburn Report: President Joe Biden Gambles With Tennesseans’ Safety

Washington, D.C. – While the Joe Biden administration keeps busy sabotaging border patrol and local law enforcement, American communities are falling apart. Murder rates are at a 25-year high and gangs have expanded their drug and human trafficking enterprise.

Despite this, President Biden wants to end Title 42, which will invite as many as 18,000 illegal immigrants across the border every day. We must secure our southern border and put a stop to the Biden administration’s gambling with the safety of Americans.

Weekly Rundown

Tennessee is the most affected state when it comes to the baby formula shortage. 54% of top-selling baby formula is missing from local grocery store shelves.

The Joe Biden administration must take action to keep infants healthy and fed. While Biden finally invoked the Defense Production Act, his administration’s inaction brought us to where we are today — a full-blown crisis. I sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding to know how and why the White House let the shortage get to this point.



I had the privilege this week to speak to my friends in Bradley, Claiborne, Hamilton, Hancock, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, and Rhea counties during a telephone town hall. A poll taken during the call indicated that 94% of participants had been impacted by rising grocery, gas, and energy costs. It is clear to me that Tennesseans are fed up with the failing policies of the radical left.



The ability of military spouses to work for the federal government while overseas is a key recruiting and retention issue for the U.S. military. I sent a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure that this administration is not limiting their opportunities, but rather providing as much flexibility as possible for military families.



In celebration of National Police Week, my colleagues and I introduced a resolution calling on the Biden administration to work with Congress to develop a plan to combat the rise in crime and the crisis at the southern border. Tennesseans support our heroes in blue for keeping us safe. This resolution calls on President Biden to do the same.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI