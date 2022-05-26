APSU Track and Field’s Kenisha Phillips heads to NCAA East Prelims

Clarksville, TN – For the second year in a row Austin State University (APSU) track and field junior Kenisha Phillips heads to Bloomington, Indiana for the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Rounds, May 25th-28th, competing in the 400-meter dash.

The four-day competition takes place at the Haugh Track & Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University. Athletes with the top 12 times will advance to the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, June 8th-11th.

The first round of the 400-meter dash for Phillips begins Thursday, May 26th at 2:25pm. The top 24 times (top three in each heat plus the next six best times) will qualify for the quarterfinals, Saturday, May 28th at 5:50pm.



Phillips enters the NCAA East Prelims with the 19th fastest time in the 400-meters at 52.44. Phillips earned the qualifying time at the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, winning the event for the second year in a row and breaking the school record.



At the OVC Outdoor Championships, the Georgetown, Guyana native was named the OVC Female Track Athlete of the Year after successfully defending both of her titles in the 200 and 400-meter dash. During the outdoor season, Phillips has claimed six individual titles to go along with 10 top-five finishes.



Last season at the NCAA East Prelims, Phillips finished 26th overall with a run of 53.63 in the 400-meter dash. Phillips finished fourth in her heat and just three-tenths of a second away from qualifying for the quarterfinals.



Fellow junior Karlijn Schouten qualified for the NCAA East Prelims in the pole vault before withdrawing from the event. Schouten entered the East Prelims with the 40th best mark in the region at 4.08 meters. During the outdoor season, Schouten placed in the top three in each meet she competed in this season with an event victory at the WKU Hilltopper Relays.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Live Results

Video

Schedule of Events (PDF)