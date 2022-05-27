Clarksville Police Department looks for Runaway Juveniles Alicia Johnson, Kayle O’Neal

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two runaway juveniles, 17-year-old Alicia Johnson (White Female) and 17-year-old Kayle O’Neal (Black female).

Alicia was last seen on May 22nd around 8:00pm and Kayle O’Neal was last seen on May 21st.

They both attend Northwest High School and did not show up for classes this week.



It is believed that they are together, please see the attached pictures. There is no current clothing description for either juvenile.



Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Spears, 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.