Mark Kelley new Chairman for Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated another successful program year at its 117 Annual Dinner & Gala on June 7th, 2022. With more than 310 guests in attendance, the Chamber honored outgoing Chairman Paul Turner, Ajax Distributing Company, his executive committee and board of directors.

Turner recognized the following executive committee members and board members whose terms were fulfilled in June: Marcia Clark, The Ruby Cora; Grayson Smith, TTL; Wes Cunningham, Old Glory Distilling Company; Jesse Presley, Altra Credit Union; Lance Morgan, Morgan Contractors; Bob Upton, T.W. Frierson; Mercy Neysmith, Realtor; Amber Anderson, 5 Star Media Group and John Link, Google.

Turner presented the following awards to members: Ted A. Crozier Sr. Community Commitment Award, in memory of Tom Cunningham; Boots to Suits Award, Joe Smith; Young Professional of the Year, Grayson Smith; Valerie Hunter-Kelly Woman in Business Award, Alana Ward; Ambassador of the Year, Tyler Mayes; Lifetime Achievement Award, David B. Smith.



Incoming Chairman Mark Kelly announced new 2022-2023 executive committee members: Mike Rainey -Chair-Elect, 1st Vice-Chair (two-year term); Jamie Durrett -Legal Counsel; Matt McWhirter ­Secretary-Treasurer, Division Vice-Chair, Finance/Administration; Tyler Mayes -Division Vice-Chair, Membership Services; Catherine Bertoldi -Division Vice-Chair, Military Affairs; Jessica Todd -Division Vice-Chair, Public & Community Affairs; Shannon Kitchen -Division Vice-Chair, Business Development.



Incoming Chairman Mark Kelly announced his 2022-2023 new board members: Erin Yow -Young Professionals Chairman; Board of Directors: Chris Smith, 5 Star Media Group; Dave Loos Jr., Austin Peay State University Athletics; Jana Manzella, Florim; Mark Van Aken, ECS Limited; O’Neal Wiggins, Wiggins Medical Transit; Stephanie Travis, Clarksville Christian School; Terry Jalinsky, Korean American Association and Terry Yarbrough, Matthews Nissan.

The Chamber elects new leadership each fiscal year, with the fiscal year running from July 1 to June 30. The Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Ex-Officio members of the Board attend quarterly meetings, provide direction for Chamber staff and volunteers, and manage the finances of the Chamber.