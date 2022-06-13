Nashville Zoo Conservation gets support from Howdy Cloudy Beer

Nashville, TN – There is a brand new beer in town. Nashville Zoo is thrilled to partner with TailGate Brewery to launch the co-branded Howdy Cloudy hazy session IPA. This beer will officially debut on Friday, June 3rd, at Nashville Zoo’s annual Brew at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. – There is a brand new beer in town. Nashville Zoo is thrilled to partner with TailGate Brewery to launch the co-branded Howdy Cloudy hazy session IPA. This beer will officially debut on Friday, June 3rd, at Nashville Zoo’s annual Brew at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers.

Guests at Brew at the Zoo will have the first chance to sample Howdy Cloudy and can enter a raffle to win a Backstage Pass Tour to meet one of Nashville Zoo’s clouded leopards up close. This is the third year the two have partnered on a beer to raise money for the vulnerable clouded leopard species.

A portion of the proceeds from each Howdy Cloudy purchase will be donated to Nashville Zoo’s clouded leopard conservation programs. The Zoo has been a leader in clouded leopard conservation including collaborative breeding programs, assisted reproduction, advanced veterinary care, and husbandry techniques in human care. A portion of the proceeds from each Howdy Cloudy purchase will be donated to Nashville Zoo’s clouded leopard conservation programs. The Zoo has been a leader in clouded leopard conservation including collaborative breeding programs, assisted reproduction, advanced veterinary care, and husbandry techniques in human care.

Nashville Zoo also participates in the Clouded Leopard Species Survival Plan® which helps ensure genetically diverse clouded leopard populations amongst animals in human care. Along with SSP, the Zoo financially contributes to the Clouded Leopard Consortium , a Thailand-based organization that is working to increase clouded leopard populations in Southeast Asia.

Clouded leopards (Neofelis nebulosa) are native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia and are considered vulnerable to extinction according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. These top predators can be found in the forests lounging in the treetops which they use to hunt and as a resting place. Clouded leopards also have the largest tooth-to-body ratio compared to all other feline species.

Howdy Cloudy will earn a spot in TailGate Brewery’s core beer lineup with Orange Wheat, TENN Gold Lager, Peanut Butter Milk Stout and TailGate Cider. Beer lovers can find Howdy Cloudy at retailers across Tennessee, TailGate’s five Tennessee taprooms and at Nashville Zoo.

For more information on Brew at the Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/brew

For more information on TailGate Brewery and Howdy Cloudy, visit www.tailgatebeer.com.