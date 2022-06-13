Nashville Zoo Conservation gets support from Howdy Cloudy Beer

Nashville, TN – There is a brand new beer in town. Nashville Zoo is thrilled to partner with TailGate Brewery to launch the co-branded Howdy Cloudy hazy session IPA. This beer will officially debut on Friday, June 3rd, at Nashville Zoo’s annual Brew at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers.
Guests at Brew at the Zoo will have the first chance to sample Howdy Cloudy and can enter a raffle to win a Backstage Pass Tour to meet one of Nashville Zoo’s clouded leopards up close. This is the third year the two have partnered on a beer to raise money for the vulnerable clouded leopard species.
Nashville Zoo also participates in the Clouded Leopard Species Survival Plan® which helps ensure genetically diverse clouded leopard populations amongst animals in human care. Along with SSP, the Zoo financially contributes to the Clouded Leopard Consortium, a Thailand-based organization that is working to increase clouded leopard populations in Southeast Asia.
Clouded leopards (Neofelis nebulosa) are native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia and are considered vulnerable to extinction according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. These top predators can be found in the forests lounging in the treetops which they use to hunt and as a resting place. Clouded leopards also have the largest tooth-to-body ratio compared to all other feline species.
Howdy Cloudy will earn a spot in TailGate Brewery’s core beer lineup with Orange Wheat, TENN Gold Lager, Peanut Butter Milk Stout and TailGate Cider. Beer lovers can find Howdy Cloudy at retailers across Tennessee, TailGate’s five Tennessee taprooms and at Nashville Zoo.
For more information on Brew at the Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/brew.
For more information on TailGate Brewery and Howdy Cloudy, visit www.tailgatebeer.com.
About Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.
With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.
For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.
About TailGate Brewery
TailGate Brewery is an independently owned and operated craft brewery and pizzeria based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since 2014, Tennesseans and visitors alike have enjoyed TailGate’s inventive craft beers and scratch-made pizza at their four taprooms across Nashville and Chattanooga brewery-taproom, as well as their airport outpost.
TailGate is known for its commitment to its team members: providing great wages, benefits, and work environment for 100+ people in Nashville and beyond. Five award-winning core beers are available year-round: Orange Wheat, TENN Gold Lager, Peanut Butter Milk Stout, TailGate Cider, and now Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA.
TailGate brews over 200 unique recipes each year, and releases several small-batch can series weekly. These limited runs are available at the TailGate taprooms only. TailGate beer is available in small and large retailers, restaurants, and craft beer locations in Tennessee. In the U.S., TailGate Brewery distributes exclusively in Tennessee.
For more information visit www.tailgatebeer.com or follow @tailgatebrewery.