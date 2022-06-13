Hopkinsville Community College honors students during SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society ceremony

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) recently recognized students during a SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society ceremony. HCC inducted seven SALUTE members in a special ceremony on campus.

HCC Coordinator of Veteran Services Angie Goode welcomed the audience, and HCC Student Veterans Organization and SALUTE Faculty Advisor Arthur Schultz presented student recognitions.



Students who were selected for recognition through SALUTE received a certificate and military-style challenge coin commemorating the individual’s membership in SALUTE and their specific level of academic achievement.

HCC inductees

Kimberly Billingsley, 41, of Clarksville, is an Army Veteran who currently studies business administration with a projected graduation date of December 2022. In the future, Kimberly plans to move forward with her educational career to earn a bachelor’s degree in business management, as well as start a business. “After being out of school for over 20 years, my experience at HCC has been extremely helpful. Once I started my retirement from the Army at Fort Campbell, I decided to return to college and complete my degree. I spoke with admissions, and their kindness and helpfulness led me to enroll at HCC,” she stated.

Trevine Daley, 29, of Clarksville, is active duty in the Army and graduated in May with an associate in arts degree. She plans to transfer to Austin Peay State University (APSU) to study business management. “My experience at HCC was tremendous. I never had an issue that was not resolved. Overall, I loved it as well as the instructors and staff,” stated Daley.

John Naquin, 42, of Clarksville, is an Army and Navy Veteran who graduated in May with an associate in arts degree. “My wife also attended HCC. It was a great opportunity for veterans to ease back into education,” he stated.

Karen Pressley, 32, of Clarksville, is an Army Veteran who graduated from HCC’s medical assisting program in May. She will sit for the professional certification exam this summer with plans to begin her career in either a medical specialty or a family care office. “Volunteering through HCC allowed me to learn more about the community. I am grateful for that experience and the opportunity to serve. I decided to enroll at HCC because it came highly recommended through the community of Fort Campbell for their medical assisting program,” said Pressley.

Maria Quixhpe, 26, of Clarksville, is an Army Veteran who graduated in May with both associate in arts and associate in science degrees. She plans to work as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and later apply to the HCC’s nursing program with HCC for the fall of 2023. “My experience with HCC was always welcoming in every aspect. My job with VA Workstudy helped me learn about how HCC helps veterans move forward with their education. HCC offered the program of study that I wanted. The experience with HCC was better than I could have wanted,” Quixhpe explained.

Kaleigh Rozek, 23, of Clarksville, is on active duty in the Army Reserve. She plans to begin HCC’s surgical technology program in August and graduate in May 2023. She then plans to work in the field and return to HCC to become a surgical technician First Assist Certified. She expressed, “HCC has been amazing. Volunteering on Fort Campbell was humbling and I enjoyed myself. The college has a truly great staff that is very helpful and friendly.”

Chad Siver, 33, of Oak Grove, is an Army Veteran who currently studies surgical technology. He is the president of HCC’s Religion and Philosophy Club. Chad’s future plans include working as a surgical technician and later becoming a surgical technician First Assist Certified. “I selected HCC because it is close to home and the instructors are super helpful and patient,” he explained.

According to the honor society, the students inducted into SALUTE represent every slice of American military and veterans in higher education, at two- and four-year institutions. It includes a four-tier system designed to encourage student veterans to improve their GPA.

Membership in SALUTE signifies service, academic excellence and a commitment to high principles and superior lifetime achievements. Students selected for membership either can become part of a locally organized chapter or to the National Chapter. Local chapters, while connected to the SALUTE national, may be organized in the manner preferred by their institution.

They may participate in service to their community, serve as leaders at their institution, participate in activism and other activities reflecting the core values of SALUTE. The bottom line is each institution determines how to use SALUTE to best meet the needs of their student veterans and their local community. This approach allows hundreds of military and veteran students to positively engage and be honored each year all across the country at diverse institutions.

HCC is a leader in providing service to veterans, current military, and military families. The college offers a variety of programs to assist the military population in attaining their educational goals.

To learn more about HCC’s Veterans Services or the college’s SALUTE organization, call 270.707.3952 or email Angie Goode or Arthur Schultz.

About Salute

Service – Academics – Leadership – Unity – Tribute – Excellence (SALUTE) is the only national honor society, made possible by a generous grant from the American Council on Education/Wal-Mart Foundation, dedicated to recognizing and honoring military and veteran students for their service and outstanding academic performance.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high-growth, high-wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.