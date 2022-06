Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that at 3:20pm today, Saturday, June 118th, there was a give car crash on Interstate 24 westbound near Exit 1.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the crash, and the Clarksville Police Department is assisting with traffic control.

Westbound I-24 is completely closed, and unknown how long the road will be closed. CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until further notice.