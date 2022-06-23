Nashville Sounds lose at home to Gwinnett Stripers, 4-1

Nashville, TN – A Throwback Thursday turned sour when Gwinnett’s Ryan Casteel drilled a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning to help push the Stripers past the Sounds, 4-1, in front of 8,997 fans at First Horizon Park.

Casteel’s long ball into The Band Box in right field snapped a 1-1 deadlock. His sixth home run of the season came on a 1-2 pitch from Nashville reliever Alec Bettinger.

Caleb Boushley started for the Sounds and delivered another solid outing. The right-hander went five innings and limited the Stripers to one run on five hits and one walk. He struck out three in a no-decision. Boushley is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA (24.0 IP/4 ER) in the month of June.

The lone run Boushley allowed was on an RBI double by Joe Dunand in the top of the second. It was quickly answered when Nashville’s Corey Ray launched a solo home run off Nolan Kingham down the right field line to even the game at 1-1.



After the single tallies in the second, both offenses went quiet until the Stripers took the lead for good in the seventh. Nashville had only two at-bats with runners in scoring position all night.



Dunand supplied the Stripers with an insurance run in the top of the ninth with a solo home run.



Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (2-3, 4.50) starts for Nashville against right-hander Huascar Ynoa (3-3, 4.47) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Corey Ray homered for the second time in the series and has a season-best four-game hitting streak (.375, 6-for-16, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI).

Jandel Gustave (1.0 IP, 1 K) tossed a 1-2-3 sixth inning in his fourth MLB rehab game with Nashville.