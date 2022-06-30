APSU Track’s Kenisha Phillips, Mikaela Smith to take part in Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field rising senior Kenisha Phillips and alumna Mikaela Smith will represent their countries at the inaugural Caribbean Games, June 23rd – July 3rd, in Le Gosier, Guadeloupe.

Phillips competes in the 400-meter dash, Wednesday, for Guyana while Smith runs the 800-meters, Saturday, for the Virgin Islands.

“It’s always exciting when our athletes have an opportunity to represent their countries at the games,” said Austin Peay head track and field coach Valerie Brown. “This has been a great year for Smith and Phillips. We are excited to see how well both do at the Caribbean Games.



“Survive and advance is always the game plan at big meets like this. Best of luck to both young ladies, their coaches, and their teams. We will be watching and cheering them on.”



Phillips had one of the most impressive seasons in program history in her junior campaign last season, qualifying for the NCAA East Prelims for the second-straight year and being named the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Female Indoor and Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.



The Georgetown, Guyana native won 16 events in 2022, including nine individual victories and seven as a member of the Govs’ 4×400-meter relay team that won the event at the OVC Outdoor and Indoor Championship.



Smith also was a member of the Governors championship relay team and posted multiple career bests throughout the season.



The St. Croix, Virgin Islands native claimed three individual victories in addition to her seven in relays. After winning the 800-meter dash at the WKU Hilltopper Relays, April 1st, Smith placed second at the OVC Outdoor Championship with a season-best time of 2:11.49.